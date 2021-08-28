I helped put a California gang member in prison. Now I’m advocating for his release

FILE - This April 17, 2015 file photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Rene “Boxer” Enriquez. Gov. Jerry Brown is again blocking parole for Enriquez, a former leader of the Mexican Mafia prison gang who now helps law enforcement. Gov. Jerry Brown has again blocked parole for the for Enriquez, saying the double-murderer remains a danger to society. For the third time in three years, Brown on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 overruled a parole panel decision to free Rene Enriquez from prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File) AP

Rene Enriquez has been in prison for over 30 years. I know, I helped put him there while working as a special agent with the California Department of Corrections (CDCR). But now I’m advocating for his release.

I worked for the CDCR for over 30 years and then worked another 18 years as a gang expert for a number of agencies including the FBI and the California Attorney General’s Office. I have never before supported the release of an inmate. I in no way condone Enriquez’ crimes. But I do admire the personal changes he’s made while in prison.

In 1993, Enriquez was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 15 years to life for two second-degree murders, plus concurrent terms for assault with a firearm and a narcotics charge. In 2002, he decided to turn his life around. Enriquez left the gang and started on his path to redemption.

When he defected from the gang, I was an assistant director for CDCR, responsible for monitoring prison gang activities. After his defection, Enriquez has spent the subsequent 17 years assisting local, state and federal law enforcement in over 40 prosecutions of gang members. He has testified in open court and helped develop training videos.

Enriquez has done all this, he says, “to make amends.”

Although he cannot undo his past crimes, his work has brought gang members to justice and given their victims a sense of closure. For this, he has put himself in great jeopardy — other gang members would kill him on sight for being a “snitch.”

In a recent progress report, prison staff wrote that Enriquez was a model inmate. He has been disciplinary-free for 16 years and has a low risk for recidivism. These are experts in prisoner reform.

I have known Enriquez for almost 30 years and have witnessed through personal contact, correspondence and telephone calls a complete and genuine personal transformation.

In my opinion, Enriquez has accepted responsibility for his crimes and acknowledged the harm he has inflicted. He’s become a living example of a person who made necessary changes by taking advantage of the prison’s educational, psychological and vocational programs.

Enriquez has the key components for making a successful transition to life on the outside: A supportive family, employment options and support from numerous law enforcement officials. He also qualifies for witness protection. He’ll be under close parole supervision. He also has support from faith-based communities, including Greg Boyle, the Jesuit priest and founder of the successful anti-gang program, Homeboy Industries.

It’s now by chance that Enriquez’ fate is in the hands of another Jesuit educated man, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a graduate of Jesuit school Santa Clara University. Newsom has pardoned and commuted sentences of other inmates who were serving sentences for murder.

The governor has put a lot of political capital — and taxpayer funds — into making California’s prison system one that emphasizes and rewards rehabilitation with redemption and second chances. If he believes these programs work, then Enriquez should be released.

Although Enriquez cannot undo past wrongs nor heal the anger his victims’ families feel, he has worked hard and taken great personal risks to make amends for his past.

Enriquez’ future is in the hands of Newsom. In my opinion, based on almost 50 years working in the criminal justice system, I see no evidence that should cause the governor to reverse Enriquez’s sixth parole grant.

Redemption and hope should be the reward for remorse and rehabilitation. The governor should follow the parole board’s expert judgment and allow Enriquez to be released. Readiness for release is a crucial factor to success. Enriquez is ready.