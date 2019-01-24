California Nation podcast: Should CA GOP embrace Trump?

In exactly one month, California Republicans will select their party’s next leader. The top contenders are Travis Allen and Jessica Patterson.
Allen finished his Assembly term last year and is now looking to align the California GOP more closely with President Donald Trump. This comes at a time when a blue wave swept across California in the 2018 midterms, giving Democrats their biggest legislative advantages in decades.
On this week’s episode of “California Nation,” Allen sits down to discuss why he feels the party should embrace Trump.
“This is a great American president, and it’s about time that the Republican Party in California stands behind its Republican president,” Allen said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
You can subscribe to the show on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.
Earlier on the show, Bee video producer Alyssa Hodenfield, discusses a documentary highlighting the struggles in the aftermath of the Camp Fire, which claimed 86 lives and devastated the town of Paradise.
Finally, in place of the Buzz of the Week segment, we air a full, unedited conversation with Congressman Adam Schiff, where he offers insight into future investigations into the president.
Comments