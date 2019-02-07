California Nation

California Nation podcast: What is Gavin Newsom’s vision for health care?

By Bryan Anderson

February 07, 2019 05:26 PM

California Nation — The Sacramento Bee’s new podcast

The Sacramento Bee brings you a new podcast, California Nation. First episode premieres on September 26, 2018. Find it on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.
By
Up Next
The Sacramento Bee brings you a new podcast, California Nation. First episode premieres on September 26, 2018. Find it on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.
By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ambitious goals for the state when it comes to health care. But what exactly is his vision? This week on the podcast, Sacramento Bee reporter Sophia Bollag explains.

Later in the show, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, discusses an audit request to examine the state’s handling of the Motor Voter program — which began registering Californians to vote in April 2018. His proposal comes in response to an investigation that found elections officials expressed concerns to Secretary of State Alex Padilla about the program’s launch.

As always, the show ends with our favorite segment, “Buzz of the Week.”

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.

Bryan Anderson

Bryan Anderson is a political reporter for The Bee. He covers the California Legislature and reports on wildfires and transportation. He also hosts The Bee’s “California Nation” podcast.

  Comments  