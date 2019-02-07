California Nation podcast: What is Gavin Newsom’s vision for health care?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ambitious goals for the state when it comes to health care. But what exactly is his vision? This week on the podcast, Sacramento Bee reporter Sophia Bollag explains.
Later in the show, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, discusses an audit request to examine the state’s handling of the Motor Voter program — which began registering Californians to vote in April 2018. His proposal comes in response to an investigation that found elections officials expressed concerns to Secretary of State Alex Padilla about the program’s launch.
As always, the show ends with our favorite segment, “Buzz of the Week.”
