‘Be ambitious’: With Newsom at helm and Trump in White House, California lawmakers want state to go further to the left ’Be ambitious’: California lawmakers move state further to the left

From paid family leave to a $15 minimum wage, California Democrats have led the nation on pushing several progressive policies. With Gov. Jerry Brown out of office and Gavin Newsom now at the helm, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon sees an opportunity for the state to go even further to the left.

“There’s a lot about Gavin that has people excited, and that’s a good thing,” Rendon said.

At the beginning of the year, Rendon said he met with progressive groups and offered them a simple message: “Be ambitious.”

“We have a progressive governor and we have a progressive legislature,” Rendon added. “We have 61 Democrats, and my message to them was we don’t run elections so that we can look at the scoreboard and be proud of the numbers we have. We run elections to make good policy that has an impact on peoples’ lives. I think the governor’s certainly part of that equation.”

During an appearance on The Sacramento Bee’s “California Nation” podcast, Rendon and Democratic Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Sen. Ben Allen, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, Sen. Connie Leyva and Sen. Hannah Beth-Jackson highlighted some of the most progressive policies that have come out of California in the last decade.

Reporter Hannah Wiley also highlighted a new batch of left-leaning bills being considered at the Capitol.