Mystery deepens as missing Culter woman’s car is found unoccupied in the mountains

Investigators on Sunday found a vehicle belonging to a 69-year-old Cutler woman who vanished last week.

“There was no (one) inside the car,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Presentacion M. Quinday, who also goes by the name ‘Precing,’ disappeared Thursday after a phone conversation with one of her daughters. Quinday told her daughter she’d failed a test at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Reedley because she’d forgotten to bring her glasses.

Tulare deputies on Sunday said Quinday’s unoccupied 2007 Toyota Matrix was found around 2 a.m. “in the mountains above Fresno,” but did not immediately provide more details on the exact location.

Detectives on Sunday also released an image captured on a surveillance camera that showed Quinday inside a store near Pine Flat in Fresno County. Investigators said the footage was captured around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, about five hours after Quinday last spoke with her family.

The image shows Quinday wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt. Before the image’s release, deputies said Quinday last was seen wearing a blue top. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Quinday’s 70th birthday is on Thursday, Nov. 21, and the family hopes to bring her home by then, Aquino said. A search party was held Saturday at Cutler’s Ledbetter Park and family members said they would continue looking for Quinday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9572.