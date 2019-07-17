Becerra’s large-capacity battle + Time to ‘start acting’ on homelessness + Forum with Steinberg

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California’s new gun laws California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state’s more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California lawmakers and voters passed a slew of new gun and ammunition laws in 2016 that will significantly affect the state’s more than 6 million firearms owners. Gun dealers say the overlapping laws have created confusion.

A LARGE-CAPACITY PROBLEM

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reverse a ruling that called restricting large-capacity magazines unconstitutional.

Remind me — Since 2000, it’s been illegal in California to “manufacture, import, keep or offer for sale, give, lend or receive large-capacity magazines,” according to Becerra’s office. But when Proposition 63 passed in 2016, it “un-grandfathered” the existing magazines and made it illegal to possess them, as explained by CALmatters. The ballot measure also banned magazines that can hold 10 rounds or more.

But The District Court for the Southern District of California determined at the end of March that the law was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote an 86-page decision that said the amount of ammunition is the difference between life and death, and determined that the magazines are protected by the Second Amendment.

Becerra filed a request for the appeals court to reverse that ruling and uphold the “important public safety measure” that restricts the magazines. In a press release announcing his filing, Becerra’s office pointed to the Borderline Bar and Grill and the Inland Regional Center shootings as validation to outlaw large-capacity magazines.

“When it comes to keeping our communities safe and implementing common-sense gun laws, California will not go backwards,” Becerra said in a press statement. “Our gun safety measures have a track record of success and we will continue the fight to keep constitutional, commonsense measures on the books.”

WILL THEY ‘START ACTING?’

So what’s Gov. Gavin Newsom going to do with the $1 billion budget investment to fight homelessness in California?

A coalition of city and organization leaders from throughout the state were appointed by the governor on Tuesday to advise his administration on how to effectively partner with local governments to battle the growing crisis.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas are the co-chairs of the task force, which will focus on prevention and early intervention solutions.

“It’s time we stop talking about the homelessness crisis and start acting,” Newsom said. “This is a crisis that affects all of California – from rural and urban communities to coastal and inland cities. We need to work collectively to source local solutions from mayors, county supervisors and city councils and implement those solutions at scale statewide.”

The list of new names include:

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher

Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez

Arcata City Councilmember Sofia Pereira

County Welfare Directors Association of California Executive Director Frank Mecca

Executive Director Corporation for Supportive Housing Associate Director Sharon Rapport

Associate Director Western Center on Law and Poverty Policy advocate Anya Lawler

advocate County Behavioral Health Directors Association Executive Director Michelle Cabrera

Executive Director Former U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Director Philip Mangano

Director Former Department of Social Services Director Will Lightbourne

DEMANDING ANSWERS

An announcement from The Bee’s assistant managing editor, Ryan Lillis:

Millions of dollars are being spent on solving Sacramento’s homeless crisis. Yet it’s getting much worse.

There are more than 5,500 homeless people in Sacramento County, a huge jump in the past two years.

So what can we do?

We start by demanding answers from local leaders. On Wednesday at noon, you get that chance. Columnist Marcos Breton and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will host a forum on homelessness. We’ll stream it at sacbee.com and on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Steinberg has made the homeless crisis a priority. But there is much to be done. So please, watch the forum and submit questions.

The Bee is devoting more coverage to this issue than any media in Sacramento. And we will continue to do so.

Our request is that you engage with us and local leaders. Pay attention. Demand results.

And please, consider supporting our work covering this crisis with a digital subscription.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Things are pretty quiet here in Sacramento. Meanwhile, in D.C...

I quoted @realDonaldTrump calling African countries “shithole countries” on the @housefloor. @RepDougCollins formally objected to the Parliamentarian that saying “shithole” is vulgar. He’s right. So why won’t he & @housegop object to Trump saying it? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 16, 2019

