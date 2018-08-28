It was a hot day at the U.S. Open. Here’s how Carmichael teen Jenson Brooksby fared

Jenson Brooksby got his first taste of Grand Slam action.
Unfortunately for the teenage tennis player from Carmichael, his U.S. Open run lasted for only one match.
Brooksby fell in straight sets to John Millman on Tuesday in New York. The Australian, ranked 54th in the world, won 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 on a day when many players were complaining about the heat and how things were handled.
Millman was among them, pointing out that players on the main courts get more rest time than those on the smaller stage.
“We got 60 seconds from when the umpire calls the score. They get a minute and a half in there,” Millman told news.com.au, which covers news throughout Australia. “How is that fair? ... It’s got to be the same for everyone, no?”
Multiple reports had the temperature in the mid-90s, with humidity pushing the feel to the 100s.
Brooksby, a 17-year-old who trains at the JMG Tennis Academy at Arden Hills Club & Spa, reached the U.S. Open’s main draw as a wild card earlier this month by winning the USTA Boys’ 18 National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich.
His coach, Joseph Gilbert, told The Bee last week that “there’s no pressure to win” and that he wanted Brooksby to enjoy the experience.
Brooksby wasn’t the only player out of JMG to compete at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Collin Altamirano got into the main draw after winning three qualifying matches last week, but the 22-year-old lost on Monday to Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
