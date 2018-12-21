Record-setting UC Davis receiver Keelan Doss accepts a big invitation

It’s been quite a football career and season for Keelan Doss, and the accolades continue.
The UC Davis senior receiver accepted an invitation to compete in the 94th East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 at Tropicana Field in Florida.
The prestigious event affords players a chance to work out and play in front of a flood of NFL coaches and executives.
Doss is a two-time consensus All-American, an Alameda product who was a late bloomer. He was a driving force for UCD winning a share of its first Big Sky Conference championship and reaching the FCS playoffs for the first time.
Doss was a projected draft choice a year ago but returned for his senior season to maximize every last ounce of his Aggies experience, saying recently, “All the reasons I came back made sense, and I have no regrets. I’ll remember this season and this team forever.”
He will graduate with a degree in sociology.
Doss is the most decorated player in program history, certainly since Ken O’Brien in 1982, when the quarterback earned All-America notice in leading what was then the program’s best team. UCD, in its 100th year of football this season, produced its best all-time team, one that went 10-3.
Doss leaves UCD as its all-time leader in receptions (321), receiving yards (4,069) and 100-yard games (19). He was the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
On Friday, Doss learned that he repeated as an American Football Coaches Association All-American. He had 118 receptions this season for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns.
