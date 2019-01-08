J.D. Davis of Elk Grove fame traded to the Mets - might he even pitch in a pinch?

J.D. Davis is on the move, and it just might launch his career, much like his penchant for launching baseballs into the sky with his prodigious swing.
The one-time Bee Player of the Year from Elk Grove High School was traded from the Houston Astros to the New York Mets on Sunday, allowing the 25-year-old slugger a shot at full-time duty with a major-league squad.
A third-round draft pick by Houston in 2014, Davis broke into the bigs in 2017, logging 66 games the past two seasons. Though he has shown glimpses of promise, he batted just .194 with five home runs.
Davis hit .175 with a home run and five RBI last season for Houston in 42 games, but with Triple-A Fresno, he was a monster. Davis won the Pacific Coast League batting title with a .342 average with 17 homers and 81 RBI in 85 games.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“All J.D. needs is a chance to settle in, and then he’ll show how great he can be,” Astros catcher Max Stassi told The Bee in June. “We can all see how talented he is. He’s a stud.”
Davis is versatile, too. He has played first and third base, left field and right field, and he has pitched in a pinch.
A power pitcher at Elk Grove and a reliever during a stellar three-year career at Cal State Fullerton, Davis recorded four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work out of the bullpen last season for Houston. He blew away Khris Davis and Marcus Semien of the A’s in one game, his fastball hitting 94 mph.
Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.
Comments