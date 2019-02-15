More fun and gaming? Kings’ March home stand will have an added attraction for fans

The action won’t just be on the basketball court when the Kings host the Chicago Bulls on March 17.
On Friday, the team announced the Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge demo, where fans can predict players’ points, 3-pointers, rebounds, assists, steals, blocked shots, even turnovers, double-doubles and triple-doubles.
The gaming lounge, the first of its kind in the NBA, follows the Kings’ announcement earlier this month of “Call the Shot,” the NBA’s first free-to-play gaming experience using the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app. The Kings are partnering with MGM Resorts International and Xperiel on “Call the Shot,” and with Swish Analytics on the gaming lounge, which will be located on the Suite Level at Golden 1 Center.
“Basketball fans across the country are clamoring for gaming options, and we’re thrilled to be the first NBA team to bring this unique experience to Sacramento,” Vivek Ranadive, the Kings’ owner, said in a news release. “Predictive gaming is incredibly disruptive and will only continue to gain popularity in the NBA and beyond. Working with industry leaders like Swish Analytics allows us to test and perfect this technology to give fans the best experience in futures seasons.”
Fans with suite, loft and balcony box tickets can visit the gaming lounge and compete — for free — for prizes. The lounge will be equipped with iPads for the gaming and will include large-screen televisions.
Swish Analytics created the BetRush software application which, according to the news release, provides players “with a real-time streaming feed of betting-focused analysis, content, statistics, odds and visualizations to help viewers engage with live games and to stimulate betting activity.”
“We’re proud to bring this gaming technology to the NBA with a forward-thinking and creative organization like the Sacramento Kings,” Bobby Skoff, co-founder of Swish Analytics, said in the release. “Nobody is better than the Sacramento Kings at building best-in-class fan experiences utilizing technology.”
The demo will be held throughout the Kings’ four-game home stand from March 17-23, which includes the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
