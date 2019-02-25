A rival team joins the San Francisco Giants in trying to sign free agent Bryce Harper

After months of downplaying their interest in free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, a Giants contingent featuring Larry Baer, Farhan Zaidi and Bruce Bochy tried to sneak into Las Vegas at the beginning of February.
Their mission to remain undercover during a meeting with Harper and agent Scott Boras was unsuccessful, leading to weeks of speculation over whether the Giants would commit to a long-term deal for the six-time All-Star.
As February draws to a close, the Giants are no longer the only National League West team pursuing Harper. Let the speculation percolate again because the Los Angeles Dodgers have re-entered the Harper sweepstakes. According to multiple reports, the Dodgers sent a group, including manager Dave Roberts, to Las Vegas to meet with Harper on Sunday.
Since leaving his post in Los Angeles to become the president of baseball operations in San Francisco, Zaidi has stressed a practical approach to building for the future. During his four-year stint as Dodgers general manager, Zaidi never signed a player to a contract worth north of $100 million.
Zaidi is now competing for Harper’s services against his old boss, Andrew Friedman, who is seen as the mastermind behind the Dodgers’ judicious payroll plan. Neither Zaidi nor Friedman has a history of pursuing the types of long-term contracts in the eight-to-10 year range like the one Harper seeks.
Several reports over the last month have also indicated Harper’s price point of a $300 million-plus deal hasn’t dropped. But last week, Friedman said he would never rule out the possibility of signing free agents to extended contracts.
“I think people that know me know that I don’t have any hard and fast rules,” Friedman said. “I think so much is based on the circumstances. First and foremost, it’s about winning. There’s going to come a time where we’re going to have to go out into the free-agent waters more than we have.”
The National League West rivals are not the only teams trying to sign Harper. In fact, the Dodgers are not even seen as the favorite to land the former Washington Nationals star. The Philadelphia Phillies are perceived as the team that’s willing to give Harper the record-breaking contract he’s seeking. But as the free-agent process drags on, it’s possible Harper simply doesn’t want to play in Philadelphia.
That’s where these negotiations become interesting.
The Giants never expressed serious interest in Manny Machado, but the free-agent infielder is now signed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have indicated they don’t need Harper to win the National League West for a seventh consecutive year. But it’s clear that one of baseball’s biggest stars has interest in playing in Hollywood.
If Harper signs with Los Angeles, the Giants would have to compete against two of baseball’s biggest stars for the foreseeable future with a roster that has lost 187 games in two seasons and hasn’t added any high-profile talent. Missing out on Harper might not impact San Francisco too much if he lands in Philadelphia. But the Giants could be reeling if the outfielder picks Los Angeles.
The team’s suddenly public pursuit of Harper has energized a fan base that yearns to win again while building hopes about the possibility of sustained success. The idea of Harper playing for and winning with their rival is nothing short of a nightmare scenario.
As the Harper sweepstakes continue to unfold, there’s still much to be settled. What’s preventing him from signing with Philadelphia? Would he consider signing a short-term deal with the Dodgers or Giants? Will San Francisco increase its offer if it knows Los Angeles is a serious contender?
Roberts told reporters Monday he’s “not too hopeful” when it comes to signing Harper, suggesting the meeting was simply the Dodgers exploring the possibilities. At this point, though, the Dodgers have created a sliver of hope, which could force the Giants to step up their pursuit.
Holland more relaxed this spring
Derek Holland couldn’t wait to arrive in Scottsdale this spring. He just had to wait for the Giants to sign him. The left-hander resurrected his career in San Francisco last year and said late last season he wanted to return in 2019 despite the club’s 73-89 record.
“My goal was to always be here,” Holland said. “It was the first option; this is where I wanted to be. Even though I’m here, I’m still taking this as if I’m still trying to make the team, still trying to get into the rotation. That’s my philosophy and that’s how it’s always been.”
Holland and the Giants agreed Jan. 14 to terms on a one-year deal with a club option for 2020. After arriving in camp as a non-roster invitee last spring, Holland signed the most lucrative contract of any free agent the Giants acquired in this offseason. His mindset entering the spring, however, isn’t much different.
“I’m a little more relaxed right now,” Holland said. “Last year, I had to make the team; that was the goal. I’m already on it, but at the same time, I still have the mindset that I’m competing but now I can actually work on a little more.”
Holland made his Cactus League debut Monday against the Chicago White Sox and allowed three earned runs in one-plus innings. Last year, a stat line like that might have hurt the lefty’s chances of earning a roster spot. This year, Holland is able to take the results in stride.
“The line is going to say I gave up a couple of runs, but to me, there wasn’t really any hard-hit balls,” Holland said. “I thought everything was working today. I definitely pitched very well away. One of my strengths is in so I thought we did a really good job of using all of my pitches.”
