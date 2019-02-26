49ers use franchise tag for the first time since 2012; see which player they tagged

One of the 49ers’ most consistent and important players from the past two seasons is set to return.
San Francisco on Tuesday placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, who has been one of the best in the league since signing a modest two-year, $4 million contract in 2017. He’ll receive a substantial raise by making north of $5 million guaranteed on the tag.
The 49ers have until July 15 to work out a multi-year agreement with the 36-year-old. Otherwise, he’ll play on the tag next season and hit free agency again in the spring of 2020.
The team gave Gould the non-exclusive tag, according to multiple reports, meaning other teams could make offers that San Francisco would be allowed to match. A trade could then be worked out if the 49ers decline, with league rules stipulating two first-round picks as compensation, though the clubs could agree to a lesser deal.
Gould was the first pending free agent to be given the franchise tag heading into the start of the league year in March. It was a no-brainer decision for coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. The team has roughly $65 million in cap space, and paying for a reliable kicker offers peace of mind while the team will try to end a five-year playoff drought.
Gould has made 72 of 75 field-goal attempts the past two seasons, and his 96-percent conversion rate is the highest among all kickers over that span — and the second-highest in league history over two years.
The 14-year veteran also made his mark off the field as the 49ers’ nominee for the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year as one of the club’s most active players in community service.
It’s the first time the 49ers have used the franchise tag since tendering it to safety Dashon Goldson in 2012. Goldson went on to play one more season with the 49ers before departing for Tampa Bay in free agency. San Francisco replaced him in the following draft by trading up for LSU safety Eric Reid in Round 1.
