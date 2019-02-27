Kings coach Dave Joerger makes another lineup change for game against Bucks; who started?

Over the past few games, Kings coach Dave Joerger has been trying to optimize his starting lineup and fine-tune his rotation to help the team make a push for its first playoff appearance since 2006.
Joerger made another change to his lineup as the Kings (31-29) prepared to play the Milwaukee Bucks (46-14) on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Joerger reverted to the lineup he used in the first two games after the All-Star break, moving Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting unit and rookie Marvin Bagley III to the bench with Harrison Barnes at power forward.
Before the game, Joerger was asked about the possibility of starting Bagley — who made his second career start Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves — against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate who came in averaging 27.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Joerger didn’t indicate whether he planned to start Bagley but said it would be good for Bagley to match up with Antetokounmpo.
“I think it’s a good experience for him to play (Antetokounmpo),” Joerger said. “He’ll see him at different points in the game. I know we’re going to have a lot of different guys see him in different coverages and doing different things to keep them off balance and give them different looks.”
Joerger made few changes to his lineup over the first 53 games, starting De’Aaron Fox at point guard, Buddy Hield at shooting guard, Iman Shumpert at small forward, Nemanja Bjelica at power forward and Willie Cauley-Stein at center. Joerger only deviated from that lineup a few times due to injuries or rest days.
Joerger plugged Barnes into the starting lineup in place of Shumpert after the Kings acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks on the eve of the trade deadline, but the other four starters remained the same.
Going into the All-Star break, Joerger said he had to decide whether Barnes should start at small forward or power forward. Barnes started his first three games for the Kings at small forward, averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in wins over the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns and a two-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.
When the team returned from the break, Joerger announced he had decided to move Barnes to power forward with Bogdanovic starting at small forward. Barnes averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in a 125-123 loss to the Golden State Warriors and a 119-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“It’s difficult for Harrison to come in as a new guy in a playoff race and learn two positions offensively and then, certainly, the different defensive schemes and things we’re doing, and so it does take a minute,” Joerger said. “... You try to keep stuff pretty simple the last 10-12 days and try to add more stuff now as we go forward.”
Joerger made another change for Monday’s game against Minnesota, moving Barnes back to small forward with Bagley at power forward. Barnes continued to play outstanding defense but struggled offensively, posting two points on 0-for-4 shooting in a 112-105 loss. Bogdanovic returned to a backup role and scored seven points on 3-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and six assists.
“(Joerger) is the coach,” Bogdanovic said. “He likes to change the lineup a lot. We have to always be ready for it and perform no matter what. It is what it is. We all want to win the games, so I’m ready for everything. I just want to play and be out there when it’s crunch time. That’s what I think is most important.”
Joerger declined to comment when asked before Monday’s game if he considered making Bagley a starter when he decided to move Barnes to power forward. In response to a follow-up question regarding which position Bagley would eventually assume in the starting lineup, Joerger said he envisions him as a power forward, not a center.
Bagley has been one of the team’s best players in recent weeks, averaging 18.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 10 games.
Bagley said he’s comfortable in any role, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench.
“It’s whatever coach needs or whatever is on his mind or whatever he wants to do with the team,” Bagley said. “I’m just there to play and come to work every day and help my team in any way.”
