Former star wide receiver Terrell Owens to be inducted into 49ers’ Hall of Fame

This is a developing story that will be updated.
More than a year after his controversial induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which Terrell Owens skipped to conduct his own event, the San Francisco 49ers will induct the controversial receiver into the team’s Hall of Fame next fall, the club announced Wednesday.
Owens, who played for San Francisco for eight seasons and is second behind Jerry Rice is numerous franchise receiving records, will have a statue unveiled in the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi’s Stadium during the 2019 season. Details surrounding the ceremony haven’t been finalized, but it’s likely to happen during alumni weekend surrounding a home game.
“I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization,” Owens wrote in a statement. “I wouldn’t be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Larry Kirksey and Coach George Stewart. The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats. I am honored to be inducted in the 49ers Hall of Fame as this is a special moment with a special group of individuals. Thank you, again, to the 49ers organization and 49ers Faithful.”
