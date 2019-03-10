Raiders acquire star receiver Antonio Brown from Steelers; here’s what it cost Oakland

On Wednesday, when NFL trades become official, the Oakland Raiders will have their greatest receiving threat since Tim Brown.
Antonio Brown, acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers late Saturday, has caught at least 100 passes in six consecutive seasons, an NFL record. He caught 104 last season for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns.
The Raiders haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver the last two seasons, and the last guy with a double-digit TD total was Tim Brown in 2000 with 11.
And what did it cost the Raiders to get this future Pro Football Hall of Famer? Not much. The Raiders kept their top four picks in the 2019 draft, sending only a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers reportedly wanted a first-round pick for Brown, and the Raiders believed they were out of contention in the middle of last week. But Pittsbugh’s demands continued to soften. The Raiders held on to their top four picks — Nos. 4, 24, 27 and 35 — and still got Brown.
Brown posted two pictures on his Instagram account late Saturday night, one of him in a Raiders jersey and one of him with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at the Pro Bowl with the caption, “Love at first Sight.”
Carr, who now has an elite receiver, also took to Twitter. “Brother let’s get to work,” he wrote.
While the trade didn’t cost the Raiders much in assets, it will cost them a bit of money. According to ESPN, Brown will receive a new three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million with more than $30 million guaranteed. He’ll now be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Brown had three years and almost $39 million left on his contract with the Steelers, none of which was guaranteed.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock can’t publicly comment on the trade until Wednesday, but Gruden praised Brown (and then some) before the Raiders played the Steelers last season.
“He can run every route you dream up,” Gruden said. “I say that about other receivers, but he can run double moves, he can run by you, he can run crossing routes, he’s very good after the catch.
“What’s the greatest thing about this man, I’ve told all of our receivers, if you get a chance to watch him practice, you’ll see what unlocks the greatness in him. He’s the hardest-working man, I think, in football. Hardest-working player I’ve ever seen practice. I’ve seen Jerry Rice, I’ve seen a lot of good ones, but I put Antonio Brown at the top.”
Brown, who will turn 31 this summer, instantly upgrades a receiving corps that last season included 33-year-old Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, rookie Marcell Ateman and Brandon LaFell. Tight end Jared Cook was the team leader in receiving yards (896) and touchdown catches (six).
Brown is coming, and Osemele is going
The Raiders will trade starting left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, according to a source. A sixth-round draft pick also is heading to New York.
In exchange, the Raiders will get a fifth-round pick. The sixth-round pick, incidentally, is the one the Raiders got from the Chicago Bears in the Khalil Mack trade.
That the Raiders got anything for Osemele could be considered a win. He was a cut candidate because of his hefty salary and declining performance. Trading Osemele, who will turn 30 this summer, frees $10.2 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, which lists the Raiders with the fourth-most cap space in the league at almost $71 million.
The Raiders now have no picks in the third or sixth rounds, but they have eight overall and six among the first 141. The pick Oakland is acquiring from the Jets is the second pick of the fifth round.
Osemele was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016 as the Raiders’ offensive line dominated. The unit only allowed 16 sacks en route to a 12-4 regular season and playoff appearance.
Osemele regressed the last two seasons and missed five games in 2018 because of foot and toe injuries. Pro Football Focus ranked him 61st among guards.
Carr weathered 51 sacks last season, tied for third-most in the NFL.
Now, the Raiders have another question regarding the offensive line. Osemele’s backup, Jon Feliciano, is held in high regard by Gruden, but he hits unrestricted free agency Wednesday. Denzelle Good, who filled in for Gabe Jackson at right guard when Jackson was injured late last season, recently signed a one-year deal with the Raiders. Chaz Green played left guard when Osemele and Feliciano were out, but he also hits unrestricted free agency Wednesday. It’s possible the Raiders would swing Jackson to left guard.
