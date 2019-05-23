Raiders’ Derek Carr raves about Antonio Brown – including his route-running with Steelers

Jon Gruden is confident Derek Carr will succeed with the pieces the team added Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks about ways the team is helping to give quarterback Derek Carr the tools he needs to be successful with team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks about ways the team is helping to give quarterback Derek Carr the tools he needs to be successful with team.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to the practice field this week.

Not that anyone was worried. These May get-togethers (the NFL calls them organized team activities) are not mandatory. And it’s not like Brown is otherwise sitting on the couch, as his Instagram stories prove.

“He’s the greatest worker I’ve ever seen in my life, and I do not throw that around loosely,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “All of our teammates love him. He just gets along with everybody.”





“That’s really fun.”



Carr connected with Brown on some long passes during Wednesday’s OTA, then reflected on what he’s learning about his new teammate. In particular, Carr said he’s going to school watching tape of Brown and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who were a tandem in Pittsburgh from 2010 until the Steelers traded Brown this offseason.

Earlier this week, Roethlisberger apologized to Brown through an interview for criticizing Brown’s route-running in a loss last year to the Denver Broncos. It seems as if Carr sees something else:

“Watching these guys run these routes and watching how they break, you definitely take a look at it, especially with ‘AB’,” Carr said. “The success that he and Ben had, you’d be silly not to see what they did. I’d be a fool to say, ‘Ah, no, let’s do it our way.’ No, let me see what you all did good, because we can do the same things here, you’re just wearing a different color.”