UFC announces four more bouts for July 13 fight night at Golden 1 Center

Josh Emmett, from Sacramento wins his fight against Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Special to The Bee

The undercard for Sacramento’s first UFC event in 21/2 years seems to be mostly complete, with four new bouts announced Tuesday. UFC announced in a statement it now has 11 bouts lined up for the July 13 card at Golden 1 Center, though a main event still needs to be set. UFC cards typically include at least 12 matches, the company said. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Among the new fights, the biggest announcement is eighth-ranked Josh Emmett will face No. 9 Mirsad Bektic in the featherweight division. Andre Fili will face Sheymon Moraes in another featherweight match. Gian Villante will face Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout and Liu Pingyuan will fight Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout.

Key local bouts include 14th-ranked featherweight Darren Elkins, who will face Ryan Hall. Elkins lives in Carmichael. And 11th-ranked women’s strawweight Cynthia Calvillo will fight Livinha Souza. Calvillo lives in Sacramento and will be competing on her birthday.