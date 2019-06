Here’s how you can watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup: Full TV schedule, times and dates

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: TV SCHEDULE

The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off June 7 and continues through the Final on July 7. The tournament is being held in nine cities in France, six hours ahead of the Eastern Time zone, which means none of the games will start after 3 p.m. ET

Fox has the English broadcast rights in the United States. All matches will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the matches in Spanish. Coverage is also available online using fuboTV.

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 7

3 p.m. EST: France-South Korea FS1, Telemundo

Saturday, June 8





9 a.m. EST: Germany-China FS1, Telemundo

Noon, EST: Spain-South Africa FOX, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Norway-Nigeria FOX, Universo

Sunday, June 9





7 a.m. EST: Australia-Italy FS1, Telemundo

9 a.m. EST: Brazil-Jamaica FS1, Telemundo

Noon EST: England-Scotland FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 10





Noon EST: Argentina-Japan FS1, Universo

3 p.m. EST: Canada-Cameroon FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 11





9 a.m. EST: New Zealand-Netherlands FS1, Universo

Noon EST: Chile-Sweden FS1, Universo

3 p.m. EST: U.S.-Thailand FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, June 12





9 a.m. EST: Nigeria-South Korea FS1, Universo

Noon EST: Germany-Spain FOX, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: France-Norway FOX, Universo

Thursday, June 13





Noon, EST: Australia-Brazil FOX, Universo

3 p.m. EST: South Africa-China FOX, Universo

riday, June 14





9 a.m. EST: Japan-Scotland FS1, Universo

Noon EST: Jamaica-Italy FOX, Universo

3 p.m. EST: England-Argentina FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 15





9 a.m. EST: Netherlands-Cameroon FS1, Universo

2:50 p.m. EST: Canada-New Zealand FS2, Universo

Sunday, June 16





9 a.m. EST: Sweden-Thailand FS1, Telemundo

Noon, EST: U.S.-Chile FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 17





Noon, EST: South Africa-Germany FOX, Telemundo

Noon, EST: China-Spain FS1, Universo

3 p.m., EST: Nigeria-France FOX, Universo

3 p.m., EST: South Korea-Norway FS1, Telemundo

Tuesday, June 18





3 p.m. EST: Italy-Brazil FS1, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Jamaica-Australia FS2, Universo

Wednesday, June 19





3 p.m. EST: Japan-England FS1, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Scotland-Argentina FS2, Universo

Thursday, June 20





Noon EST: Netherlands-Canada FOX, Telemundo

Noon EST: Cameroon-New Zealand FS1, Universo

3 p.m. EST: U.S.-Sweden FOX, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Thailand-Chile FS1, Universo

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 22

11:30 a.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FOX. Telemundo Deportes App

Sunday, June 23





11:30 a.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo Deportes App

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 24





Noon EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 25





Noon EST: Teams TBA FS1, Universo

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Universo

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, June 27

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FOX, Universo

Friday, June 28

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FOX, Universo

Saturday, June 29

9 a.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo

12:30 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 2

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, July 3

3 p.m. EST: Teams TBA FS1, Telemundo

FINAL MATCHES

Saturday, July 6

11 a.m. EST: Third-place match FOX, Telemundo

Sunday, July 7

11 a.m. EST: Championship match FOX, Telemundo