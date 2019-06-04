Two Sacramento-area college players get selected early in MLB Draft

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

Their ability to play in the infield, to collect hits and to lead all with a sense of calm on two of the best college baseball teams in the land reaped nice rewards for Beau Philip and Ryan Kreidler.

The Pac-12 Conference juniors were the Sacramento region’s highest-picked players in the Major League Baseball amateur draft that started Monday and ends Wednesday.

Philip, of Oregon State by way of Oak Ridge High School and Delta College in Stockton, was selected in the second round by the Atlanta Braves. Kreidler, of UCLA by way of Davis, went in the fourth round to the Detroit Tigers.

The 6-foot Philip excelled at shortstop for Oregon State, batting .311 with 31 RBI, 32 runs scored and 14 doubles.

The 6-4 Kreidler has played short and third for UCLA, which has been top-ranked nationally much of the season. He is batting .309 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 44 RBI, and he had three hits and scored three runs Monday night in a 6-3 win over Loyola Marymount to win an NCAA Regional to adavnce to this weekend’s Super Regional round at UCLA.

Cameron Eden, another infielder with area roots, went in the seventh round to Toronto out of Cal. Eden was a Yuba City High star. First baseman Jake Guenther of TCU, by way of Sacramento City College, went in the seventh round to Tampa Bay.