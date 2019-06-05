Two local sports talk radio shows – Lo-Down and Rise Guys – go off the air

Sacramento Kings get workout with UFC star Urijah Faber Members of the Sacramento Kings, led by All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, receive some lessons as they go through a good workout with mixed martial arts expert and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Urijah Faber. Are sweep kicks easier than free Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Sacramento Kings, led by All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, receive some lessons as they go through a good workout with mixed martial arts expert and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Urijah Faber. Are sweep kicks easier than free

Two local sports radio talk shows – first The Lo-Down on KHTK 1140 and then The Rise Guys on ESPN 1320 – have gone off the air in the span of 10 days.

Sports 1140 announced it was dropping The Lo-Down, featuring Damien Barling and Jason Ross, on May 20 in a tweet.

Barling and Ross had been hosting the show weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. since April 2016. When the show started, it also featured Ken Rudolph, who left about a year later.

The Lo-Down will no longer be a part of our programming moving forward.



On behalf of Sports 1140 KHTK we would like to thank all of our loyal listeners for their support of the show. — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) May 20, 2019

Whitey Gleason and Mark Kreidler of The Rise Guys announced their departures from ESPN 1320 on May 30 individually on Twitter.

”Coming up on Thursday’s show: uh, sorry, Tuesday was our last one!” Gleason said. “Thanks to all our friends for their generous contributions.”

Kreidler related a story where, as a young sports reporter, he had interviewed the Padres’ Garry Templeton after a rough day on the field.

“Tempy took a drag of his cigarette, looked at me and replied, ‘Yeah, well, that (s--- will) happen,’ “ Kreidler wrote. “So anyway... That (s--- will) happen.”

The Rise Guys had been on air for five years.

Local sports commentator Bobby Gerould lamented the sports media landscape in a tweet after the Rise Guys were canceled.

“It’s really super sad and lame that Sacramento sports talk radio lost the Lo-Down and The Rise Guys,” Gerould said. “A variety of ‘Local and LIVE’ is important to the region imo.”