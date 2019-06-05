Sports

Two local sports talk radio shows – Lo-Down and Rise Guys – go off the air

Sacramento Kings get workout with UFC star Urijah Faber

Members of the Sacramento Kings, led by All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, receive some lessons as they go through a good workout with mixed martial arts expert and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Urijah Faber. Are sweep kicks easier than free By
Up Next
Members of the Sacramento Kings, led by All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, receive some lessons as they go through a good workout with mixed martial arts expert and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Urijah Faber. Are sweep kicks easier than free By

Two local sports radio talk shows – first The Lo-Down on KHTK 1140 and then The Rise Guys on ESPN 1320 – have gone off the air in the span of 10 days.

Sports 1140 announced it was dropping The Lo-Down, featuring Damien Barling and Jason Ross, on May 20 in a tweet.

Barling and Ross had been hosting the show weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. since April 2016. When the show started, it also featured Ken Rudolph, who left about a year later.

Whitey Gleason and Mark Kreidler of The Rise Guys announced their departures from ESPN 1320 on May 30 individually on Twitter.

”Coming up on Thursday’s show: uh, sorry, Tuesday was our last one!” Gleason said. “Thanks to all our friends for their generous contributions.”

Kreidler related a story where, as a young sports reporter, he had interviewed the Padres’ Garry Templeton after a rough day on the field.

“Tempy took a drag of his cigarette, looked at me and replied, ‘Yeah, well, that (s--- will) happen,’ “ Kreidler wrote. “So anyway... That (s--- will) happen.”

The Rise Guys had been on air for five years.

Local sports commentator Bobby Gerould lamented the sports media landscape in a tweet after the Rise Guys were canceled.

“It’s really super sad and lame that Sacramento sports talk radio lost the Lo-Down and The Rise Guys,” Gerould said. “A variety of ‘Local and LIVE’ is important to the region imo.”

  Comments  