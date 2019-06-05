Sports
Two local sports talk radio shows – Lo-Down and Rise Guys – go off the air
Two local sports radio talk shows – first The Lo-Down on KHTK 1140 and then The Rise Guys on ESPN 1320 – have gone off the air in the span of 10 days.
Sports 1140 announced it was dropping The Lo-Down, featuring Damien Barling and Jason Ross, on May 20 in a tweet.
Barling and Ross had been hosting the show weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. since April 2016. When the show started, it also featured Ken Rudolph, who left about a year later.
Whitey Gleason and Mark Kreidler of The Rise Guys announced their departures from ESPN 1320 on May 30 individually on Twitter.
”Coming up on Thursday’s show: uh, sorry, Tuesday was our last one!” Gleason said. “Thanks to all our friends for their generous contributions.”
Kreidler related a story where, as a young sports reporter, he had interviewed the Padres’ Garry Templeton after a rough day on the field.
“Tempy took a drag of his cigarette, looked at me and replied, ‘Yeah, well, that (s--- will) happen,’ “ Kreidler wrote. “So anyway... That (s--- will) happen.”
The Rise Guys had been on air for five years.
Local sports commentator Bobby Gerould lamented the sports media landscape in a tweet after the Rise Guys were canceled.
“It’s really super sad and lame that Sacramento sports talk radio lost the Lo-Down and The Rise Guys,” Gerould said. “A variety of ‘Local and LIVE’ is important to the region imo.”
