What advice did Jerry Rice give to Raiders’ Antonio Brown about his NFL records?

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice had good things to say about Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown.

The two met at the Alameda facility on Monday and interacted during media days.

Afterwards, Rice hit the golf course. But before his round, he threw some praise at Brown.

“Good people,” Rice said on his Instagram story Monday. “I wish him great success this year with the Oakland Raiders. Overall, he’s a great guy.”

At Brown’s introductory news conference with the Raiders in March, he said he wants to set NFL records and “in the back of my mind is to catch Jerry Rice.”

But Rice said Brown has a lot of work to do, and he then threw out numbers to indicate that.

▪ In 10 seasons, Brown has 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns and seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

▪ Rice played 20 seasons and finished with 1,549 receptions, 22,895 receiving yards, 208 touchdowns and the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons (14).

Rice issued this advice: “He’s going to have to sacrifice like crazy. Hey, man, bring it. If you break my records, I’ll be the first to congratulate you.”

Minicamp begins

The Raiders opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday and it will last until Thursday.

The players will break away until returning to Napa in late July for training camp.

Raiders make moves

The Raiders signed two free agents: wide receiver Montay Crockett and cornerback Isaiah Langley.

In a corresponding moves, Oakland waived defensive back Makinton Dorleant and safety Montrel Meander.