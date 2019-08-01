Her big brother taught her how to fight off bullies. Now she’s facing him at a six-round club fight.

Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard’s L.A. estate packs a punch at $52 million - Take a look The Pacific Palisades estate of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard packs a punch at $52 million. If the Olympic gold medal boxer gets his price, it will be among Los Angeles County’s most expensive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pacific Palisades estate of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard packs a punch at $52 million. If the Olympic gold medal boxer gets his price, it will be among Los Angeles County’s most expensive.

Growing up in Rocklin, professional boxer David Minter taught his little sister Amy how to protect herself. But on Friday, he’ll be the one needing protection – from her.

Bother and sister will face each other Friday, August 2, in a six-round boxing match at 7.30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Sacramento, across from Arden Mall.

Amy Minter, a 33-years-old hair stylist, moves fast and isn’t afraid to spill blood, her brother told Fox 40. But that strength and confidence hasn’t come easy to her. She said it’s been 20 years in the making.

Minter was physically assaulted more than once at Rocklin High School, she told KCRA back in July. She was bullied by older schoolgirls, and would often run to her brother in tears for assistance.

“He taught me how to fight for myself,” she told the channel. And at the age of 14, professional boxing became her primary aspiration, she wrote in a blog post.

Minter says fighting has changed how she views herself and her relationships.

“I didn’t win my first fights,” she wrote, “(but) I walked out a new woman. I was not defeated ... I wasn’t lost anymore. I wasn’t scared.” She said that’s the attitude she’ll be bringing to the fight.

She wrote in a Facebook post in July that she’s been training relentlessly. “So much goes into training for this,” she wrote, “boxing drills, running, strength and conditioning, mental preparation, sparing, early mornings, late nights, and fueling my body with the correct nutrition being discipline in all areas.”

The Minter siblings have been training together at Jose Morales Boxing Academy for about a year, and Amy stepped into the ring for her first amateur fight on November 16, 2018.

“He’s not afraid to hit me,” she told Fox 40, and she’ll have to hit back harder since she’s headed for the pros like him. David Minter had his first professional fight in May, and will also be competing against local professionals.

The card features the undefeated local Sacramento prospect Malikai Johnson and Fairfield champion Evan Vergara, both featherweights.

Tickets to the fight are available at www.showclix.com/event/tuff-august-fights, or at the door.

Prices range from $60 for general admission to $100 for VIP tickets. For tickets and information, contact Niavaronis Kickboxing in Roseville at 916-782-4757.