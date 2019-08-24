Sports
Jon Gruden to keep three QBs on Raiders roster? What the 53-man roster could look like
Three preseason games down and one more to go for the Oakland Raiders.
When the Raiders conclude the preseason schedule against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 29, Raiders coaches will have to make plenty of tough decisions on who to keep on the roster.
They’re loaded at wide receiver. The secondary is stacked. So many good linebackers. Quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are pushing each other to be Derek Carr’s backup.
Could Gruden keep Glennon and Peterman? He might’ve hinted at that after Thursday’s 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Here is what the roster heading to opening night Sept. 9 against Denver could look like:
53-man roster
Quarterbacks (3): Derek Carr, Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman
Running backs (4): Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Doug Martin
Fullback (1): Alec Ingold
Tight ends (4): Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Luke Willson
Wide receivers (7): Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson, Ryan Grant, Dwayne Harris, Keelan Doss
Offensive line (8): RT Trent Brown, LT Kolton Miller, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson (injured), LT Brandon Parker, LG Denzelle Good, C Jordan Devey, RT David Sharpe
Note: LG Richie Incognito is suspended two games
Defensive line (9): DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Arden Key, DT Justin Ellis, DT P.J. Hall, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Maurice Hurst, DE Josh Mauro, DE Maxx Crosby, DT Anthony Rush
Linebackers (5): Vontaze Burfict, Tahir Whitehead, Brandon Marshall, Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee
Cornerbacks (4): Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson
Note: Nevin Lawson is suspended four games
Safeties (5): Lamarcus Joyner, Johnathan Abram, Karl Joseph, Curtis Riley, Erik Harris
P (1): A.J. Cole
K (1): Daniel Carlson
LS (1): Andrew DePaola
