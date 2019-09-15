Sac State, UC Davis roll at home behind quarterbacks; each faces a big test on road

UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier, shown throwing a pass against Stanford last season, tied a school record with his 17th 300-yard game in a 41-13 victory over Lehigh on Sept. 14, 2019. AP

Kickoff temperatures Saturday night were in the upper 80s, then Sacramento State and UC Davis heated up behind record-setting passers.

Sac State steamed Northern Colorado 50-0 at Hornet Stadium to move to 2-1 as third-year starting quarterback Kevin Thomson passed for a career-high 361 yards and matched his career best with five touchdowns.

In Yolo County, UCD won its home opener 41-13 over Lehigh to move to 2-1 as third-year starter Jake Maier completed a career-best 38 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns, two to Khris Vaughn. Maier produced his 17th career 300-yard game, typing the UCD mark with former Jesuit star J.T. O’Sullivan from 1998-2001.

UCD rolled up 510 yards and recorded seven sacks (2.5 by Nick Eaton) and 13 tackles for loss to beat Lehigh in the second meeting between the programs. Lehigh defeated UCD in Davis 39-30 in the 1977 Division II playoffs.

Thomson hit 10 receivers, and Elijah Dotson became the first Hornets running back to have 100 receiving yards in a game, catching seven passes for 158 yards and a score, all in the first half. Sac State had 31 first downs (Northern Colorado had 10) and amassed 614 total yards.

Sac State recorded its first shutout since 2011 — a 14-0 blanking at Northern Colorado in the mud — by forcing three-and-outs on nine successive series. Sac State had 10 tackles for loss. Dariyn Choates had six tackles (3.5 for loss), forced two fumbles, broke up a pass and recorded a safety as the Hornets posted their first home shutout since beating San Francisco State 30-0 in 1994.

Sac State’s loss was 19-7 at Arizona State, which was favored by 37.

“I love these guys,” first-year coach Troy Taylor said. “They bought in right from the beginning, which does not always happen. They have given us everything they got each week. They are mindful and living in the moment, which is something we are trying to do. They think they can beat anyone on the schedule, and we are having a great time.”

Sac State plays at Fresno State next Saturday.

UCD led 41-0 in looking the part of a top-5 ranked FCS team. The Aggies’ loss was also to a Pac-12 member, at Cal 27-13 in an opener.

“We’re always looking to paint the perfect picture,” UCD coach Dan Hawkins said.

UCD on Saturday plays at North Dakota State, one of the storied programs in all of college football. The Bison have won 15 national championships, including six at the FCS level this decade.

Top ranked in the FCS polls and back-to-back FCS national champions, the Bison have won 24 consecutive games. They are 112-8 since 2011 and 166-35 since moving to Division I in 2004.

Community college

American River College beat preseason No. 1 Laney of Oakland 15-10 at ARC to move to 2-0.

ARC had five field goals, four by Isaiah Gomez, George Spithorst had 11 tackles and the Beavers had seven sacks to avenge a 41-14 loss to the eventual state-champion Eagles.

Sacramento City College lost to San Francisco 47-0, and Sierra fell to Modesto 50-20. Both fell to 0-2.