Former Kentucky Wildcats and Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis signs contract with Kings

Kings general manager Vlade Divac announced Tuesday the team has signed Tyler Ulis, a 5-foot-10 point guard who is expected to compete for the team’s final roster spot.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed per team policy, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee that Ulis signed a partially guaranteed one-year, $1.67-million contract.

Ulis is a 5-foot-10 point guard who averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 20.9 minutes per game over his first three seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. He signed a two-way contract with Chicago prior to the 2018-19 season but appeared in only one game for the Bulls before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in December.

Phoenix selected Ulis with the 34th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was named NBA Rookie of the Month in April 2017.

Ulis spent two seasons at Kentucky, where he averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore in 2015-16. He was a college teammate of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and former Kings forward Skal Labissiere.

Ulis shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range as a freshman at Kentucky, but he made only 34.4 percent with increased volume the following season. He shot 26.6 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie and 38.8 percent in h is second season with the Suns.