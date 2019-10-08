The Warriors are back in San Francisco. Did you know Sacramento was once ‘home’ turf?

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlin (13), wearing a protective mask, scored 46 points for the then-San Francisco Warriors against the New York Knicks on Dec. 22, 1964, in a game played at Sacramento High School. The Warriors lost 124-118. It was the second of three home games the Warriors played at Sac High in the 1960s. Sacramento Bee file

When the Golden State Warriors play their regular-season home opener Oct. 24 at the new Chase Arena, it will be the first time San Francisco is home to the NBA since 1971.

Eight years before the Warriors took on a moniker to represent all of California, the then-San Francisco Warriors were already playing to a statewide audience.

During the 1960s, the Warriors would play regular-season “home” games in eight California cities – a list which includes the capital more than two decades before the Kings moved to Sacramento. The Warriors’ contests about 90 miles northeast of the Bay Area city, part of a Christmastime series, took place at Sacramento High School. Two of them featured one of the most prolific scorers in league history.

At least 12 Hall of Fame players came through town during that three-year stretch, including Rick Barry, Willis Reed, Lenny Wilkens and, of course, the man whose career scoring average is edged only by Michael Jordan.

Wilt Chamberlain played the first two games of the series. He finished with a triple-double (27 points, 27 rebounds, 11 assists) in a 104-96 victory over the St. Louis Hawks on Dec. 18, 1963, but his 46-point, 18-rebound game a year later wasn’t enough in a 124-118 loss to the New York Knicks, who scored 45 points in the second quarter.

Chamberlain, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1965-66 season, didn’t play in the final game of the series, but the Warriors didn’t need him to beat the Detroit Pistons. Nate Thurmond had 21 points and 27 rebounds in a 114-104 victory Dec. 22, 1965. More than 3,000 people were in attendance,

Truly a team for the Golden State

Sacramento was one of several cities to host regular-season Warriors games. Before moving to Oakland and subbing “San Francisco” for “Golden State” in 1971, the city across the Bay Bridge hosted games. Other California destinations were San Diego, Bakersfield, Daly City, San Jose, Fresno and Richmond, where Chamberlain scored 43 points in a 112-97 victory, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Warriors even took their act out of state in the 1960s, playing home games in Eugene, Ore., and Seattle, which later welcomed its own NBA team in the SuperSonics. Unfortunately for the Emerald City, that franchise relocated after 41 years to become the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Back to the present, the Warriors, who have been to the NBA Finals each of the last five seasons and won three titles, will play at the NBA’s newest arena, which opens one year after the Milwaukee Bucks’ Fiserv Forum, two after the Detroit Pistons’ Little Caesars Arena and three seasons after Golden 1 Center.

The Kings will play in the new San Francisco venue for the first time Dec. 15.