Youngest son of former Kings guard Mitch Richmond has died at age 20

The youngest son of Mitch Richmond, who played half of his 14 NBA seasons with the Kings, died unexpectedly Monday, the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday. Shane Richmond was 20 years old. AP

A Kings legend has shared some sad news regarding his family.

The youngest son of Hall of Fame guard Mitch Richmond died unexpectedly Monday. Shane Richmond was 20 years old.

“We are heartbroken and devastated with this tragic news, and will use the strength of our family and the thoughts and prayers of our friends to get through this incredibly difficult time,” Richmond said in a statement released Tuesday by the Golden State Warriors. “Shane was a ray of light for his two brothers, sister, mom and dad and, at only 20 years of age, had a wealth of friends and admirers who will desperately miss his warm affection and smile.”

How or where he died has not been made public.

“As we go through the grieving process and the loss of our son, we ask that you respect our privacy,” Richmond said.

Richmond, who is joining NBC Sports California as an analyst for Kings games, played half of his 14-year NBA career with the team and made all six of his NBA All-Star appearances with Sacramento. His jersey No. 2 was retired by the Kings in 2003.

He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won his only championship ring before retiring after the 2001-02 NBA season. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.