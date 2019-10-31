Folsom ushers out another stellar senior class and Sierra Foothill League celebrates

Friday is Senior Night at Folsom High School, and some of the most passionate cheers will come from those not affiliated with the Bulldogs, such as opponents and those fan bases that have grown tired of having their party crashed.

A good many of those those not embracing Folsom royal blue, red and white are eager to see a host of Bulldogs move on to the college ranks. That’s because Folsom has habitually blown out teams, towering over the Sierra Foothill League since entering that area’s top conference in 2014, and towering over nearly everyone pretty much since 2011. A year ago, SFL coaches suggested Folsom be moved out of the SFL, though that talk has died down this season.

Since Folsom’s 52-game winning streak against Sac-Joaquin Section competition ended in 2016 with a loss to Sacramento, the Bulldogs have peeled off 42 in a row against the section and 95 of 97 games with a section finals loss to St. Mary’s in 2016 in the mix.

Eleven Folsom players hold college football scholarship offers, including a host of seniors. Folsom hosts Del Oro in a regular-season finale having already clinched the program’s ninth league championship of the decade, and with aim at now collecting its eighth section banner since 2010.

Folsom’s leading passer is senior Jake Reithmeier, he of the 26 touchdown strikes. The leading rusher is a senior, the area’s No. 1 recruit in Daniyel Ngata, who has 504 yards and 10 touchdowns and will announce his college choice next month.

The top receiver is also a national recruit in Elijhah Badger, who has 1,105 yards and 15 touchdowns. The most unsung guy is C.J. Hutton, and the UC Davis commit has 793 yards receiving and six scores to go with three rushing touchdowns and some 90-yard blur returns on special teams.

The leading tackler is Dylan Richard with 77, good for 12 a game. The welcome-to-the-party two-way player of note is Cameron Broussard, who has come on after missing the first half of the season after transferring from Cosumnes Oaks.

And the most difficult chore for others to handle on offense is defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch, who is also a load at tight end.

COLLEGE COMMITMENTS

Grady Manley, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Lincoln, has given a verbal commitment to play at San Jose State.

Camerin Skattebo, a regional-record-setting 3,500-yard rusher a year ago for Rio Linda, has committed to Sacramento State. Skattebo has gone for 1,400 yards this season.

SELECTION SHOW SUNDAY

The Bee’s Joe Davidson will join Will DeBoard of the Sac-Joaquin Section office at 2 p.m. Sunday to announce and break down the seven divisions of the football playoffs.

The show can be viewed on the section website, www.cifsjs.org/sports/fball/index.

JOED PICKS THE PREPS

Hey, anyone want to invite me to do Lotto numbers or play your hand in poker? I’m all about hit-and-miss.

Last week, I went 3-2, with correct educational guesses on Rosemont beating Liberty Ranch, Colfax downing Bear River and Burbank defeating McClatchy, with misses on Cosumnes Oaks against Elk Grove and Rocklin against Del Oro.

No. 14 Vista del Lago (8-1) at No. 4 Capital Christian (6-2)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Storyline: In the Capital Athletic League championship game, behold the running backs as both teams lean on the ground game. Capital comes with Zeke Burnett and Isaiah Bass; Vista has the area’s leading rusher this season in Ethan Menezez (1,484 yards, 16 scores), and both lines have been stellar.

We think we know: Capital Christian 42-34

No. 7 Davis (8-1) at No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks (7-2)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Storyline: This is the best team Cosumnes Oaks has had, probably ever, and it’s the most impressive Davis team since Dave Whitmire coached the Blue Devils in the mid 1990s. This Delta League championship bout will come down to the trenches, where unsung guys have stood tall.

We think we know: Cosumnes Oaks 20-17

No. 8 Del Oro (6-3) at No. 1 Folsom (8-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Storyline: Folsom hasn’t lost a league game since before the Internet, or somethng like that. It’s actually been since 2011, and it would take some monstrous effort for someone to derail the 46-game run, including 39 in the SFL. Del Oro won its rivalry games against Rocklin and Granite Bay, and Folsom its rivaly game against Oak Ridge. A rematch could happen in the Division I playoffs.

We think we know: Folsom 48-21

Rosemont (8-1) at Bradshaw Christian (7-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Storyline: The Sierra Valley Conference title will be settled here, pitting prolific running backs from BC (Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes, Nate Grant, Evan Zeppieri) and Rosemont’s Zion Gedeon, whose QB Kyle Masterson has also had a big season.

We think we know: Bradshaw Christian 38-31

No. 15 Pleasant Grove (6-3) at Jesuit (4-5)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Storyline: The final Delta League game of the season has a ton riding on it, and it’s a nifty battle of top-tier quarterbacks – Nathan Valencia of Pleasant Grove and Daniel Susac of Jesuit.

We think we know: Jesuit 35-33