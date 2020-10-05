Grant Napear announces comeback after ‘All Lives Matter’ tweet caused firestorm

Former Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear is staging a comeback four months after leaving his television and radio jobs over a social media controversy involving accusations of racial insensitivity.

Napear discussed his swift and unceremonious departure from Sacramento’s airwaves in the first episode of the “If You Don’t Like That With Grant Napear” podcast. Napear said the podcast, named after one of his signature phrases, will offer interviews and analysis across the sports world, but the first show was largely devoted to his belief that politics and social justice issues have no place in sports.

“I am back,” Napear said at the start of his debut podcast. “It has been an amazing couple of months, absolutely amazing, and I will tell you that I’ve learned a lot. I have realized who my friends are in life; those who I thought were my friends that are not. I am really excited to start this podcast and the opening podcast — this podcast — it’s going to be a little bit different because I’m going to share with you my experiences over the last three months.

“… The one thing that has bothered me more than anything over the last three months is that I did not get a chance to speak to all of the fans, all of the people of Northern California, and those that have picked up on my career through hosting as a fill-in on ‘The Jim Rome Show.’ And to those people who have been waiting for me to speak, I’m going to speak now and you’re going to hear what I have to say.”

Grant's back!!! Excited to announce If You Don't Like That With Grant Napear. Podcast debuts very soon! #ohboy — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) October 2, 2020

Napear thanked his supporters, bemoaned the rise of “cancel culture” and said many fans are turning away from sports because they don’t want to be inundated with social justice messages and demonstrations.

“I’ve had more meaningful conversations with people this summer about race than at any other time of my life,” Napear said. “… I’ve gone around the country and I’ve been to several different states over the last three months and I’ve talked to strangers. I’ve just picked up conversations because I want to get a pulse of what people are thinking, and I think that the world of sports, they ought to be counting their lucky stars that fans are not allowed into their venues right now, because I don’t think it would be a pretty sight.

“Now I’ve always said this. I said if you start bringing politics and social issues into sports, you’re going to lose a lot of fans. You’re going to lose a lot of fans. And there is no question in my mind the ratings have reflected that with the NBA. We saw the opening weekend of the National Football League. Fans are saying they don’t want it anymore.”

Napear addresses ‘Cancel Culture’

Napear served as the Kings’ play-by-play announcer for 32 years and hosted an afternoon radio show on Sports 1140 KHTK for 26 years. He became embroiled in controversy May 31 after former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins took to Twitter to ask Napear for his opinion of Black Lives Matter.

“Hey!!!!” Napear replied. “How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER … EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

The social media exchange followed a weekend of unrest across the United States after George Floyd died during an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cousins, a frequent target of Napear’s criticism, was seemingly unsurprised Napear would respond with a phrase perceived as dismissive to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former Kings Chris Webber and Matt Barnes joined Cousins in casting aspersions about Napear. Barnes called Napear a “closet racist.” The Kings and Sports 1140 KHTK issued statements June 2 announcing they had parted ways with Napear.

During his first podcast, Napear discussed his upbringing, his views on equality and his charitable work in the community. He acknowledged issues of police brutality and excessive use of force against Black people, saying “there is a problem.”

“That is not debatable in my opinion,” Napear said. “That is an issue. You know what the biggest issue in this country is? The fact that we are not allowed to have a conversation about this anymore. When are we going to be able to have a conversation without someone being fired or destroyed?”

Social issues and sports

Napear continued to drive the point that the NBA, NFL and other professional sports are alienating fans by promoting social issues. Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat was the lowest-rated and least-watched finals game on record dating back to 1988.

Napear wondered if teams would see declines in attendance after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and fans are allowed to return to sports venues.

“I am not going to try to change what you believe in,” Napear said. “I know what I believe in. I believe that the fans of America have spoken, and I firmly believe they do not want political and social statements made at their games. I’ve talked to too many people. I’ve talked to too many people that have handed in their basketball tickets. I’ve talked to too many people who have said they are not going to any more games.

“… Sports has done a lot for this country. It pains me. It hurts me. It really does. It absolutely pains me to see what’s going on with sports in this country right now. I think sports is making a big mistake. I’m not afraid to say that. I know a lot of people disagree. Go ahead and disagree. But I’ve run into too many people this summer. I’ve ran into too many people in different states, different political beliefs, different ethnicities. I’ve talked to so many people. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people, and I’ve got to tell you the overwhelming majority, well over 90% have told me they’re done. They’re not watching and when the teams come back they’re not going to the games. That’s sad.”