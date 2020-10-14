Report: Kings GM Monte McNair hires Wes Wilcox, Phil Jabour, Paul Johnson in front office

Monte McNair is the new general manager for the Sacramento Kings. He comes to the NBA franchise after spending 13 years with the Houston Rockets. Houston Rockets

Kings general manager Monte McNair has reportedly hired three people to bolster his front office staff as the team prepares for next month’s NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday the Kings are hiring Wes Wilcox as assistant general manager, Phil Jabour as vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson as director of basketball operations. The three of them will join Ken Catanella, who was retained as an assistant general manager after Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic resigned in August.

Wilcox, who most recently worked as an analyst on NBA TV, was one of three finalists for the general manager job in Sacramento before the Kings hired McNair. Wilcox started as a scouting and video intern with the Miami Heat in 2001. He later worked as a video coordinator for the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent seven seasons as a scout, assistant coach and director of player personnel.

The Atlanta Hawks hired Wilcox as an assistant general manager in 2012. Wilcox was promoted to general manager at the age of 36 in June 2015. He helped the Hawks assemble the team that reached the Eastern Conference finals after going 60-22 in 2014-15. Atlanta won 91 games in Wilcox’s two seasons as general manager, going 48-34 in 2015-16 and 43-39 in 2016-17.

Jabour comes to Sacramento after six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was hired in 2014 as director of scouting development. He served as a scout for the 76ers from 2017-19 before being promoted to director of scouting before the 2019-20 season.

Jabour worked as a scout for the Orlando Magic from 2012-14. Prior to his time with the Magic, Jabour spent five seasons with the Houston Rockets, where he worked with McNair in a variety of roles, rising from basketball operations intern to director of scouting for the Rio Grande Vipers of the G League.

Johnson worked in a variety of roles for the Oklahoma City Thunder and was recently promoted to general manager of the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate. In June, ESPN reported Johnson had interviewed for the general manager position with the expansion Mexico City Capitanes of the G League.