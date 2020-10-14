Sacramento will host NCAA soccer championship events at new Republic FC stadium

A rendered image of the planned Major League Soccer stadium at Sacramento’s downtown railyard. The stadium’s planned completion date is 2022. Republic FC/HNTB

The new Railyards Stadium that will be home to Sacramento Republic FC when they make the jump to Major League Soccer in 2023 has already landed its first major event.

The NCAA on Wednesday morning announced the sites for future NCAA championships. The new Railyard Stadium will host the Men’s College Cup in 2024 and Women’s College Cup in 2025.

“This has always been about building a better Sacramento through the beautiful game.” Sacramento Republic FC President and COO Ben Gumpert said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome the NCAA, student-athletes and their families, and soccer fans from around the country to our indomitable city. Today’s announcement is just the beginning of our vision to create an active and open stadium for the entire region to enjoy.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg added, “The Railyards Stadium and community investment by Republic FC is already beginning to create returns for Sacramento. Hosting the College Cup will showcase our wonderful city to new audiences and create new economic activity. “

Sacramento State will be the college that hosts both cups.

“We are thrilled that the NCAA continues to see Sacramento as an ideal location for so many of its important events,” Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa said in a release. “Sporting events provide fun and excitement for our community, but they also serve as crucial drivers of tourism spending. When competitions come to town, they bring along sometimes hundreds of athletes, coaches, staff, their families and fans. These visitors stay overnight in our hotels, eat in our local restaurants, shop in local stores, frequent our attractions, and much more. This kind of economic support will be crucial in helping Sacramento hospitality businesses get back on their feet post-pandemic.”