NBA notes: Kings among teams to open arenas for voting; Will Sacramento draft a guard?

The Kings are one of 20 NBA teams that are opening arenas and practice facilities to serve as voting centers and polling places for the 2020 United States general election.

Early voting is underway in California and most other states with one week remaining in an election that pits President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

The Kings chose Saturday, National Vote Early Day, to open Golden 1 Center as a voting center for 11 days leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, coach Luke Walton and forward Harrison Barnes were on hand for the event.

The team said Sacramento County residents can drop off a completed ballot, get a new ballot printed to take home, vote in person, register to vote, update voter registration, receive language assistance or use an accessible ballot marking device to vote. Voters from anywhere in the state can drop off completed ballots at Golden 1 Center.

The arena holds a total of 48 voting booths open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Social distancing measures have been put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Free parking is available in the DOCO West Garage for anyone going to the voting center. Sacramento Regional Transit District is partnering with the Kings and the county to provide residents free rides to the voting center and ballot drop box locations across the region on Election Day.

In August, the Kings relaunched Rally the Vote, a nonpartisan coalition of 51 NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL teams that are encouraging fans to vote.

According to the NBA, the list of teams opening their arenas to voters includes the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

When will free agency begin?

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reported Monday multiple teams are asking the NBA to provide clarity on some key offseason dates, including the start of free agency.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and free agency is expected to begin shortly after, but that date has not been established despite rumored plans to start the 2020-21 season as soon as Dec. 22. Smith noted there are rumors some free agents have already reached agreements for next season.

The Kings will have a number of personnel decisions to make when free agency begins. Kent Bazemore, Harry Giles III, Alex Len and Yogi Ferrell will be unrestricted free agents. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent. Nemanja Bjelica’s $7.2 million salary will become fully guaranteed if he is not waived before the start of free agency.

NBA Draft

Teams are in the final stages of the virtual pre-draft process with about three weeks remaining before the draft.

ESPN reported earlier this month the NBA is lifting many restrictions on in-person evaluations and interviews, allowing 10 visits of up to 4½ hours with draft-eligible players for in-person evaluations, interviews or medical evaluations from Oct. 16 to Nov. 16. The league reportedly issued a memo to teams informing them they can send up to three team personnel and one physician to the city where the player resides.

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin and Killian Hayes are widely projected as top picks. The Kings hold the No. 12 pick as well as three second-round picks.

NBA.com’s latest mock draft has the Kings taking Florida State forward Patrick Williams in the first round, noting Williams is “possibly the most explosive athlete in the draft.” Tankathon.com predicts the Kings will draft Vanderbilt small forward Aaron Nesmith. NBADraft.net projects the Kings will choose Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry.