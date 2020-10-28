Republic FC’s Werner, Hilliard-Arce announce retirement from professional soccer

Sac Republic FC midfielder Sam Werner (11) fires a shot off his left foot in the teams 1-0 loss to La Galaxy ll. Sacramento finished the game with only five shots on goal, on 21 total shots. La Galaxy ll

Sacramento Republic FC announced Wednesday midfielder Sam Werner and defender Tomas Hilliard-Arce decided to retire from professional soccer.

Werner, 24, and Hilliard-Arce, 24, were roommates at Stanford and helped guide the Cardinals to winning the NCAA national championship three consecutive times between 2015-2017.

Werner played two seasons with Republic FC and scored 10 goals and distributed eight assists in 53 appearances with the club. He was heavily involved in the club’s community projects and was a regular fixture in the club’s monthly matches with inmates at Folsom State Prison. He also advocated for equality and justice as an Athlete Ally, and delivered groceries to seniors in need through the Indomitable Hands program.

“I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity Republic gave me to live out my boyhood dream. I was lucky to get to work with people like Ben, Todd, and Briggs and was continually astonished by the relentless support I received from the entire Sacramento community,” Werner said in a news release. “I am now a fan for life and can’t wait to watch this club continue to perform on the field and impact the community off of it.”

Hilliard-Arce joined Republic FC this past season after spending two years in the LA Galaxy system. In the shortened 2020 season, Hilliard-Arce made 13 appearances, including 11 starts.

“Republic FC is a top-class organization and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given in Sacramento,” Tomas Hilliard-Arce said in the news release. “From the front office leadership to the soccer operations staff to the loyal supporters, this club has a passionate fanbase and a dedication to doing what’s right in the community. That’s something I will always remember and treasure.”

“On behalf of the entire club, we’d like to congratulate Sam and Tomas on their outstanding careers,” Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant added. “They achieved sustained success on the field, but their impact and contributions off the field were perhaps even more important. We are extremely grateful for their time in Sacramento and look forward to cheering them on in their next chapter.”