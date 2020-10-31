Report: Kings assistant coach Bob Beyer joining New Orleans Pelicans under Stan Van Gundy

Detroit Pistons coaches from left, assistant Brendan Malone, head coach Stan Van Gundy, assistant Bob Beyer, watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Auburn Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. AP

Veteran NBA assistant coach Bob Beyer is reportedly leaving Sacramento to join Stan Van Gundy’s staff with the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Beyer is joining Van Gundy’s coaching staff after one season as an assistant in Sacramento under Kings coach Luke Walton. Van Gundy and Beyer previously worked together in Orlando and Detroit.

The Pelicans hired Van Gundy Oct. 21 after parting ways with former head coach Alvin Gentry. The Kings hired Gentry as associate head coach Oct. 6 to serve as Walton’s top assistant. Gentry was hired to replace former Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov, who left to become the head coach of Euroleague power Fenerbahce.

Beyer, 58, started his coaching career in the college ranks before joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant in 2003-04. He worked as an assistant under Van Gundy with the Magic from 2007-12.

Beyer served as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2012-13 and the Charlotte Bobcats in 2013-14 before joining Van Gundy’s staff with the Pistons from 2014-18. He spent the 2018-19 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder before coming to Sacramento in 2019.