Source: Kings finalizing agreement with veteran NBA assistant coach Rex Kalamian

In this Jan. 9, 2015, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Scott Brooks, left, and assistant coaches Rex Kalamian, center, and Robert Pack, right, watch from the bench. AP

The Kings are on the verge of hiring a new assistant coach after Bob Beyer left last week to join the New Orleans Pelicans.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were finalizing an agreement Thursday with Rex Kalamian, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Kalamian is a veteran NBA assistant who previously served as an assistant in Sacramento under Reggie Theus and Kenny Natt from 2007-09. He spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kalamian will work under Kings head coach Luke Walton and associate head coach Alvin Gentry, who was hired as Walton’s top assistant after five seasons as head coach in New Orleans. The Pelicans replaced Gentry with Jeff Van Gundy, who hired Beyer last week.

Kalamian started his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Clippers from 1995-2003. He served as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets in 2004-05 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2005-07 before coming to the Kings organization in 2007.

Kalamian then spent six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he served as a lead assistant to head coach Scott Brooks in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He was part of Dwane Casey’s staff with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-18 before returning to California to work under former Clippers coach Doc Rivers.