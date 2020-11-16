Kings sending Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee Bucks in sign-and-trade deal, per report

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) reacts after scoring a basket over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Milwaukee Bucks weren’t done with their pursuit of Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic even after acquiring former All-Star Jrue Holiday in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Just when it looked like the Bucks might have gotten the guard they wanted to combine with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Khris Middleton, general manager Jon Horst reportedly made another move late Monday night to acquire Bogdanovic from the Kings.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Kings were sending Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

Earlier Monday evening, sources told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor the Bucks still intend to pursue a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdanovic. O’Connor added the Atlanta Hawks would also pursue Bogdanovic, but he noted the Bucks could sell Bogdanovic on the idea of competing for a championship.

Bogdanovic was set to become an unrestricted free agent after three seasons in Sacramento. He told The Sacramento Bee he turned down a four-year, $51.4 million extension with the Kings prior to the 2019-20 season.

Bogdanovic’s camp signaled a willingness to play hardball in negotiations with the Kings after they signed Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes to lucrative new deals prior to the 2019-20 season. Former general manager Vlade Divac would have likely been willing to match offers in the range of $15 million to $18 million, but it was unclear what price new general manager Monte McNair would be willing to pay.

Bogdanovic averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season in Sacramento. Justin James, a 6-7 guard entering his second NBA season, averaged 2.5 points in 36 games for the Kings last season.

DiVincenzo, 23, came out of Villanova as the 17th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The 6-4 shooting guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23 minutes per game for the Bucks last season, his second in the NBA. He shot just 33.6% from 3-point range, but he is a solid perimeter defender, something the Kings have lacked.

Ilyasova, 33, is a 12-year NBA veteran. The 6-9 power forward averaged 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 63 games last season, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Wilson, 24, starred at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento before the Bucks selected him out of Michigan with the 17th pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Wilson appeared in 37 games last season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per contest.

