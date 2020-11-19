‘Special’: Trainer details process that made Tyrese Haliburton the Kings’ top draft pick

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after making a 3-point basket. AP

For the past four months, Tyrese Haliburton worked with the training, nutrition and performance staff at Impact Basketball on Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas, preparing himself for this moment.

Haliburton honed his mind, body and abilities under the watchful eye of Impact Basketball founder Joe Abunassar, a former coach who has trained pro players for 25 years. The list of NBA players Abunassar has trained features Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, DeMarcus Cousins, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. Now it also includes Haliburton, the 6-foot-5 guard from Iowa State who was selected by the Kings with the No. 12 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

“I’ve been with him for four months and he’s a special player,” Abunassar said. “I think I’ve done 24 drafts and I’ve had No. 1 picks, and Tyrese is certainly in that range of guys. I think what he does on the floor with scoring, with passing, he’s just a winner. I’ve seen what kind of aura stars have about them and Tyrese has that star aura.”

Kings general manager Monte McNair said he was happy to have Haliburton, who joins a Sacramento backcourt that features De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Tyrese Haliburton is just an incredible talent,” McNair said. “Multiple position player on both ends of the floor, I think he can shoot, pass, handle on the offensive end, and defensively he can do many things (and) guard multiple positions. Really excited to add him to our backcourt.”

Haliburton, 20, was the third-ranked point guard and fifth-ranked player in the draft, according to Tankathon.com, but he fell into Sacramento’s hands after some surprising selections in the top 10. Abunassar thinks the Kings got a steal.

“I’ve been around the draft long enough that I don’t care what number they go,” Abunassar said. “In my book, Sacramento got a guy who very easily could have gone in the top three. I think Tyrese is that good.”

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for Iowa State last season. He shot 50.4% overall, 41.9% from 3-point range and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

“He makes everyone better,” Abunassar said. “His range is very deep. He’s just a very, very good basketball player and also a great leader. He has a natural, contagious enthusiasm for the game. He’s this very, very, very nice Wisconsin kid. He’s down to earth, very humble, and he has a contagious enthusiasm about him. He loves to play. He actually plays with a smile on his face.”

Haliburton said he is “just a high-IQ dude.”

“I’m a student of the game of basketball,” he said. “I love the game of basketball, so I spend a lot of time watching film, doing the little things that some people might not want to take the time to do. I love the game of basketball and I’m invested in it with my whole heart.”

CBS Sports described Haliburton as a “savvy player on both ends of the court with high IQ/feel; very good passer who makes smart decisions and doesn’t beat himself.” The website added Haliburton is “one of the most efficient guards as a scorer and facilitator” with “deep shooting range that should translate to the NBA 3-point line seamlessly,” but he has a “skinny frame that needs real physical development.”

Abunassar said that process is already underway. Haliburton arrived in Las Vegas in mid-July and trained with Impact Basketball until he left last week to rejoin his family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in anticipation of the draft. While he was there, Haliburton utilized Impact Basketball’s system for intense skill development, customized strength and speed training and innovative nutritional programs. Abunassar said the strength and nutrition program helped Haliburton go from 175 pounds at Iowa State to 185 pounds now.

“We have a nutritionist on staff,” Abunassar said. “We obviously designed his entire nutrition program. He was fortunate enough to have a chef with him here in Las Vegas and it was a meticulous approach to his calorie intake.

“I had Tayshaun Prince his whole career, and I compare (Haliburton’s) body to Tayshaun a little bit. Tayshaun never really gained a lot of weight, but he just kept getting stronger and stronger. I think Tyrese will have that kind of length and strength.”