Sacramento Kings guarantee Nemanja Bjelica’s $7.15 million salary for 2020-21 NBA season

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) reacts after scoring during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) reacts after scoring during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento.

Nemanja Bjelica’s salary for the 2020-21 NBA season became fully guaranteed when the Kings allowed Thursday’s deadline to pass without waiving the veteran power forward.

Bjelica, 32, is entering his third season with the Kings. He averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range. The Kings could have cleared salary cap space by waiving Bjelica before Thursday’s deadline, but they chose to retain him as valued contributor and potential trade piece on an expiring deal.

Bjelica signed a three-year, $20.5 million contract with the Kings in 2018, including $13.3 million in guaranteed money. The remaining $7.15 million was only guaranteed if he was not waived before the deadline.

