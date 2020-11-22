Free-agent guard Kent Bazemore leaving Sacramento Kings to sign with Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (26) reacts after score during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Free agent guard Kent Bazemore reportedly signed with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, bringing an end to his brief tenure with the Kings. Bazemore agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.3 million, sources told The Athletic.

The Kings acquired Bazemore, 31, in January in the trade that sent Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazemore provided a strong locker room presence and made a big impact in a short period of time in Sacramento. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range in 25 games for the Kings, contributing to a midseason surge that pushed the Kings into playoff contention.

Bazemore returns to the team that gave him an opportunity in the NBA after he went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2012. He spent parts of two seasons with the Warriors before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. Bazemore then spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to Portland in 2019.