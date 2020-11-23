Report: Free-agent center Alex Len leaving Sacramento Kings to join Toronto Raptors

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) knocks the ball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Free-agent center Alex Len is reportedly leaving the Kings to join one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Len agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, sources told The Athletic. The signing adds more size and toughness to Toronto’s frontcourt a day after the Raptors signed Aron Baynes to replace Marc Gasol, who left to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings acquired Len along with Jabari Parker in the February trade that sent Dewayne Dedmon back to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The 7-footer appeared in just 15 games for the Kings, averaging 5.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots in 15 minutes per contest, giving the Kings a defensive presence that aided their playoff push before the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Len out of Maryland with the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent his first five seasons with the Suns before leaving to join the Hawks in 2018.