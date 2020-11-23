Former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly reaches deal with Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reaches for the hand of Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl as Kings defeat the Indiana Pacers in 2016. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly found a new home after missing the 2019-20 season due to injury.

The Athletic Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Houston Rockets have agreed to a deal with Cousins, a 30-year-old center who started his career in Sacramento. Cousins will reportedly sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

The Kings selected Cousins out of Kentucky with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. The four-time All-Star averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over seven seasons in Sacramento.

The Kings traded Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that brought Buddy Hield to Sacramento in 2017. Cousins’ career has been crippled by injuries since then. He tore his left Achilles in January 2018, returned to the game with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, but he tore his left quadriceps in April 2019. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019 but tore his left ACL a month later and hasn’t played since.