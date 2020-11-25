Sources: Free agent Hassan Whiteside signs 1-year, minimum deal with Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza, center, shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, left, as guard Rodney Hood, right, closes in during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP

Free-agent center Hassan Whiteside is coming back to Sacramento.

The shot-blocking 7-footer reached an agreement with the Kings on Wednesday, returning to the team that drafted him in 2010, sources told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Kings signed Whiteside to a one-year minimum deal, which is worth $2.32 million for a player with eight years of NBA service, sources said.

Whiteside, 31, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after averaging 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots in 67 games for the Portland Trail Blazers. Listed at 7 feet tall and 265 pounds, Whiteside will add significant size, rebounding and shot-blocking ability to a team that has lacked rim protection in recent years.

The Kings selected Whiteside out of Marshall with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. Whiteside had a disappointing run with the Kings over his first two seasons in the league but flourished after a couple of years overseas.

Whiteside picked up two fouls in two minutes in his NBA debut in Sacramento’s season opener in 2010 and didn’t appear in another game all season. He spent time with the Kings D-League affiliate in Reno before missing the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Whiteside appeared in 18 games for the Kings in 2011-12, averaging 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, before he was waived in July 2012.

Whiteside went back to the D-League, had a brief stint in Lebanon and then signed with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese NFL. He posted 28 points and 21 rebounds in his first game for the Blue Whales and went on to average 25.7 points, 16.6 rebounds and 5.1 blocks in 27 games.

Whiteside had another big season in the NBL in 2014 before returning to the United States, where he bounced around on summer league and D-League teams with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Whiteside signed with the Miami Heat in November 2014. Whiteside finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting after averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Heat in 2014-15. After averaging 14.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 2015-16, Whiteside signed a massive four-year, $98.4 million contract with the Heat.

Whiteside spent five seasons in Miami before he was traded to Portland after being relegated to a backup role following a hip injury. Whiteside appeared in 67 games for the Blazers. He posted eight points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a Nov. 29 win over the Chicago Bulls, breaking the franchise single-game record for shots blocked. The previous record was held by Bill Walton, the father of Kings coach Luke Walton.

