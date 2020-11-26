Source: Sacramento Kings bring high flyer DaQuan Jeffries back on 2-year, $3 million deal

Sacramento Kings’ DaQuan Jeffries (19) puts up a shot above Houston Rockets’ Danuel House Jr. (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) AP

While many were in the kitchen Thursday morning preparing Thanksgiving meals, Kings general manager Monte McNair was busy serving up a second helping of DaQuan Jeffries.

The Kings signed the exciting young wing to a new two-year, $3 million deal, sources told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

McNair extended a $1.5 million qualifying offer to Jeffries last week, sources told The Bee. The move signaled the team’s desire to resign the 23-year-old restricted free agent and allowed the Kings to match any offers Jeffries might have received after NBA free agency.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound small forward, appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest. Jeffries flashed potential during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, where he scored 12 points in one game and 13 points in another while showing promise as a versatile wing defender.

Jeffries signed with the Orlando Magic after going undrafted out of Tulsa in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Kings signed him to a two-way contract after Orlando waived him in October 2019.

Jeffries averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. He had 44 points and nine rebounds in a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.