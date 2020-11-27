NBA releases preseason schedule; Sacramento Kings will play four games beginning Dec. 11

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) talks with Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The NBA released preseason schedules for all 30 teams Friday with 49 games scheduled to be played from Dec. 11-19.

The Kings will play four games against two Pacific Division foes. Every team is scheduled to play a minimum of two games and a maximum of four games with each team scheduled to play at least one home game and one road game.

Rookie first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton will make his preseason debut with De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III when the Kings open up on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 11. Sacramento will remain in Portland to play the Blazers again Dec. 13 at Moda Center. Fans will get their first glimpses of former Kings center Harry Giles III in a Blazers uniform.

The Kings will then come home to close out their preseason schedule with two home games against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings and Warriors will play Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 at Golden 1 Center, which has not hosted an NBA game since the 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.