First-round NBA Draft pick Tyrese Haliburton signs rookie contract with Sacramento Kings

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 12 pick in the NBA draft. AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair announced Friday that 20-year-old rookie Tyrese Haliburton had officially signed with the team about a week after Sacramento selected him in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The Kings felt fortunate to land the former Iowa State star at No. 12 in the Nov. 19 draft. McNair released a statement when the signing was announced, praising Haliburton’s abilities and welcoming him to the organization.

“We are thrilled to have drafted Tyrese and excited to welcome him to the Kings family,” McNair said. “He is an incredibly talented athlete whose shooting, creative passing and ball handling skills combined with his ability to defend either guard position will be a valuable addition to our backcourt. Tyrese also has an engaging personality and is just the type of high character individual who fits the future of what we are building in Sacramento.”

Haliburton, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals as a sophomore at Iowa State last season. He led the Big 12 Conference in assists and steals. He was second in field-goal percentage (.504) and third in 3-point shooting (.419).