Sacramento Kings pick up fourth-year option on Marvin Bagley III’s rookie contract

The Kings have yet to discover what they have in 21-year-old Marvin Bagley III, but they’re willing to invest a little more time and money to figure that out.

Kings general manager Monte McNair picked up the fourth-year option on Bagley’s contract as anticipated Friday. Bagley will earn $11.3 million in 2021-22, the final year of his rookie-scale deal.

The Kings selected Bagley out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 power forward appeared in only 13 games due to injuries last season and has been limited to 75 games over his first two seasons.

Bagley was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team after averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games as a rookie in 2018-19. He also competed for Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Bagley averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 2019-20, but he missed most of the season with thumb and foot injuries.