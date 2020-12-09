Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III recovering from COVID-19 but ‘feeling great’

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks the ball during the first half of a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. dkim@sacbee.com

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III said he does not expect to play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers as he recovers from COVID-19, but he is “feeling great” and excited about the upcoming season.

During a Zoom session with reporters Wednesday, Bagley revealed that he contracted the coronavirus before training camp began and missed the first days of individual workouts.

“I caught COVID while I was out in Arizona a couple of days before he had to be out here, so I wasn’t here the first few days of camp for individual workouts, but I’ve been here watching ever since camp started. I’m feeling great. I’ve been out there working out, individual workouts. This is the best I’ve ever felt. I’m just getting through the COVID protocol and I’ll be back on the court fairly soon, so I’m excited about that.”

Bagley said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, for three or four days.

“Body aches, headaches, I was hot and cold,” Bagley said. “Kind of like the flu, but it was a little bit worse than that. After that I started feeling better. I started feeling good. I started getting back to feeling normal again. It was just those first few days that were real tough for me after I tested positive, but every other day after that I started getting better and better.”

Bagley has appeared in just 75 games since the Kings selected him out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season but appeared in only 13 games due to thumb and foot injuries.

Bagley said he is physically healthy now and eager to start the season.

“I’m feeling great, man,” Bagley said. “I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt in a while. I took time this offseason to put more time into my body, just do everything in can control to make sure I’m on the court and available for my team.

“Last season, I’m putting that behind me. I really don’t care to talk about it anymore. I’m just looking forward. I’m excited to be with this new group of guys, these new faces we’ve got here, and I’m excited to build on what we’ve been doing so far.”

