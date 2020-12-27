‘Golf has saved our pandemic lives’: The pandemic actually helps a Sacramento course

It is as charming as it is inviting, a nine-hole course tucked amid the trees and greens, wrapped in 96 years of tradition.

William Land Golf Course is the oldest such venue in Sacramento County, a glistening oasis most of the year, except maybe during the rare torrential downpour when even the squirrels scurry for cover.

The course decades ago earned the nickname of “cradle of golf” because of its simplicity and history. It will not be confused for a resort or country club, big on splash and 18 holes. This course offers half the holes for a fraction of the cost, with fresh air and easy views, all making for a perfect remedy amid these COVID-19 times with limited indoor activities and outdoor involvement encouraged.

”This course doesn’t slap you across the head as something that it’s not,” said Curt David, the head golf pro at William Land Golf Course. “It holds your hand. We’re a fun little spot in the prettiest park, just a chill spot.”

Chill as in a course attracts people of all ages and walks of life to continue a love affair with rocketing or putting a little white ball that doesn’t always go where it’s supposed to go. The course also appeals to those just now getting acquainted with the idea of dropping the ball into a faraway cup without losing sight of the intent: fun.

But even charm can take a hit.

Just over two years ago, the William Land Park Golf Course that opened in 1924 was on the financial brink, following a five-year trend of heavy losses brought on by the decline in participants and revenue. People simply were not golfing here like they had for generations before. A good many of the loyal denizens died, or William Land lost its luster over time.

The first William Land Course lifeline was offered in the summer of 2018 by Morton Golf LLC, when it assumed control over course operations. Morton also operates three other local public courses in Haggin Oaks, Bing Maloney and Bartley Cavanaugh.

The granddaddy of them all remains William Land Golf Course. Then came a curve ball, or maybe a slice.

The first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March and April included a surge in golfing across the region. Many bristled at not being able to do much in public with shutdowns, and the golfers embraced Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urging that people get outside and soak in those benefits.

William Land has become a magnet again.

”It’s been really cool,” David said. “COVID was a shot in the arm for us, reminding people that we’re here and golf is fun and healthy, and in a cool setting, a nice layout, a lot of wow. For most people who golf here, we fit all the criteria from the last eight months: social distancing, being outside, exercise. A lot of people love a nine-hole course.

“And we’re dog-friendly, if on a leash, with birthday parties next to the fairways. Some have no concept of what a white ball can do to your temple if your picnic is too close.”

David said William Land Golf Course has Saturday sessions for Little Linkers, those ages 8-14. There are mentor days for women golfers, and every day is open for all comers.

‘Golf has saved our pandemic lives’

Monty and Jane McWhorter are transplants from the Bay Area, retired from desk jobs and spry enough to leg out nine holes several times a week here. They have been married 42 years. Golf is their shared outdoor passion.

”Golf here has taken over our lives,” Monty said with a laugh, Jane nodding with a smile next to him.

Said Jane, “It’s so popular now here that you’ve got to be on top of it in booking tee times. We love to see that.”

Deanna and Armand Vattuone are newcomers to all of this: golf carts, clubs, shoes, lingo and location. They are both in their mid 70s and they cannot imagine their lives without this activity now.

“We can’t go to coffee due to restrictions, or to church, but we can do this, and we love this,” Armand said moments after he bounced a shot over a sand trap. “I have a fused spine and need golf lessons, but if I can do this, anyone can do this. It’s a game for anyone.”

Armand said he is afraid of COVID-19 but won’t live in fear. “I’d die if I got COVID because I have diabetes and lung problems,” he said. “Golf has saved our pandemic lives. Fresh air, sunshine, time together.”

Deanna said a son from a previous marriage, Dean, got her into the sport, in the rain. Then she hooked her husband.

”Golf allows you to leave your cares behind,” she said. “I didn’t even bring my cell phone.”

Golf also remains a constant for local elected government officials, be it City Councilman Rick Jennings and his friends that stop by each Wednesday, or Mayor Darrell Steinberg. He has long championed the course, calling it in the past, “the people’s golf course.”

“The Land Park golf course is a beautiful walk in the park with friends,” Steinberg said. “The only thing that dampens the joy of being out there is that ‘darn’ in the middle of the third hole.”

What he means by the ‘darn’ is a tree between the tee box and greens. The mayor is an expert in tagging that tree, apparently.

William Land Park Golf origins

William Land was a Sacramento hotel owner and philanthropist who died in 1911. He made a fortune and left $250,000 in his will for the purchase of a park in or near downtown.

In Land’s words, the gift, valued at nearly $7 million in today’s dollars, were, in his words, “to purchase a public park within a suitable distance of Sacramento to be used as a recreation spot for the children and a pleasure ground for the poor.”

William Land Park opened in 1922, the course two years later. At the 50th anniversary of the course in 1974, players used wood-shafted clubs and knickers, old get-ups pulled out of mothballs for a throwback look and feel.

For the 75th anniversary in 1999, the course’s most accomplished product attended the festivities. It was Al Geiberger, whose name remains famous in the sport.

Geiberger grew up in Land Park and rode his bike while packing clubs to play William Land Golf Course between 1943 and 1953. In 1977, Geiberger earned the lasting nickname of “Mr. 59” when in the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic he became the first player in PGA Tour history to break 60 for 18 holes. He scored a 59 (with 11 birdies and one eagle against no bogeys).

David, the Land Park Golf pro, was born and raised in Modesto. It is where the son of an orthopedic surgeon learned to golf. He and his 87-year-old father, Milt, still hit a nine-hole course six or so times a year.

David has lived near Land Park for 21 years. He has golfed for 48 years, and still learns a thing or two from a sport that has no limits.

”Of course, I may be a little biased, but golf is the greatest game ever invented, a game of a lifetime,” David said. “It’s a challenge, a journey with no final destination. It’s a life analogy with golf, too. You never stop learning. I did something with my swing a few weeks ago and thought, ‘wow!’”

Imagine the glee for David when he was hired by Morton Golf earlier this spring to run the place. David has a business administration degree from Pacific University and has been a golf professional at courses up and down the state since 1992, including serving as head golf professional at Cherry Island Golf Course, the director of golf at Ancil Hoffman, golf operations manager at Cal and head golf pro at Mather Golf Course.

This current gig hits home the hardest.

“I told Morton Golf that this is a dream job for me, and I day dreamed for years what I could do here,” David said. “Told them that this would be my last golf job. I’d like to be here 25 years. We want to get the community here. “He added, “We’re not for the intense competitor who wants 18 holes. The only intimidating thing should be not knowing anyone here, but we get to know you. We put our arms around you.”