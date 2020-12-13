Kings recap: Rookie Tyrese Haliburton shows off game in preseason win over Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, right, gestures during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) AP

Rookie first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton showed off his vision, creativity and all-around game in a 121-106 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night at Moda Center in Portland.

Haliburton came off the bench to post 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Kings, who played a much better game following Friday’s 127-102 loss to the Blazers. Haliburton also had a steal, a block and multiple deflections, impressing his coach with his anticipation, poise and understanding of the game.

“It’s his basketball instincts, the way he gets the deflections, the steals,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “He’s seeing what’s happening out there from not just his spot, but like all great guards, he sees it from what everyone else is doing, too. Those instincts for someone as young as he is — and was only drafted a few weeks ago — is pretty exciting.”

Haliburton said he had a different feeling when he took the floor Sunday after he looked timid at times in Friday’s preseason debut.

“So different,” Haliburton said. “The first game, I was just trying to get a feel for everything. My hands were shaking, man. I didn’t feel right. I can sit here and tell you how confident, how good I feel, but when I got out there it was a little different. ... I felt a lot more comfortable tonight.”

Richaun Holmes and Kyle Guy scored 14 points apiece to lead eight players in double figures for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 13 points. Nemanja Bjelica had 12.

Harry Giles III had another big game against his former team, posting 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Blazers. Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 and C.J. McCollum had 13.

After splitting two games in Portland, the Kings will come home to face the Golden State Warriors in their final preseason games Tuesday and Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Walton said he would mix up his rotations and go deeper into his bench with several players out due to illness and injuries. Haliburton provided a nice spark after entering the game midway through the first quarter. He pushed the pace and passed the ball beautifully, connecting with Glenn Robinson III on an alley oop to cap a 15-0 run that put the Kings up 26-13.

The Kings led 30-21 at the end of the first quarter and went up 40-25 early in the second. Guy came on to score eight points on 3-of-4 shooting as the Kings pushed their lead to 17 with 5:59 to play in the first half.

The Blazers cut the deficit to seven going into the halftime break. They kept the game close early in the second half and staged a 14-0 run to take an 82-76 lead late in the third quarter. The Kings recovered, answering with an 11-2 run to carry an 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sacramento maintained that momentum in the fourth, outscoring Portland 12-2 to start the final period with a small-ball lineup consisting of Haliburton, Guy, Justin James, Chimezie Metu and Robinson.

The Kings won despite shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. They fired up 49 more 3-point attempts after attempting 50 in Friday’s game.

Sacramento was much better defensively this time. The Blazers shot 40% from the field after shooting 51.1% on Friday.

Injury report

Cory Joseph, Jabari Parker and DaQuan Jeffries joined the team’s injury list after appearing in Friday’s preseason opener. Walton said all three were ruled out for Sunday’s games due to back soreness.

Marvin Bagley III (COVID-19) and Hassan Whiteside (calf) missed the first two preseason games while recovering from their respective ailments. Walton said both players remained in Sacramento, where they worked with assistant coach Rico Hines while the team was away.

Walton said Bagley and Whiteside participated in 1-on-1 drills Saturday and could be cleared for 3-on-3 activity Monday. Walton hopes both players will see spot minutes in Sacramento’s final preseason games against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Walton is eager to see what Bagley and Whiteside bring to the team. The Kings could have used them in Friday’s 127-102 loss to the Blazers, who shot 51.1% from the field, made 17 of 34 from 3-point range and amassed a 55-44 rebounding advantage.

“I think it was pretty clear last night that we miss those guys,” Walton said Saturday. “Those are two of our bigger, stronger NBA bodies, and we’ll be excited to get them back in the mix.”

Richaun Holmes for 3

Holmes has developed some confidence in his 3-point shot after working to expand his range in the offseason.

Holmes missed his only 3-point attempt on Friday. He got another chance Sunday and this time he drained it, knocking down an open 3 from the top of the arc midway through the first quarter.

Holmes attempted 153 3-pointers over his first three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He showed some promise in 2016-17, shooting 35.1% on 1.4 attempts per game, but he did not attempt a 3-pointer over the past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns and Kings.

Preseason

Trail Blazers 127, Kings 102

Kings 121, Trail Blazers 106

Dec. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m.

Regular season

Dec. 23 at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m.

De. 26 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.