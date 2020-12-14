Oddsmakers predict Kings will miss playoffs; Luke Walton could be first NBA coach fired

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reacts to official call during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings are approaching a new NBA season with the usual hopes of ending the league’s longest active playoff drought, but oddsmakers project another losing season and the possibility of another coaching change in Sacramento.

Hassan Whiteside is one of the favorites to lead the league in rebounding and blocked shots, but sportsbooks don’t reflect much confidence in the Kings or coach Luke Walton. The Kings are expected to win fewer than 30 games and Walton is among the favorites to be the first coach fired during the upcoming 72-game season, according to oddsmakers.

One sportsbook gives the Kings an 11.5% chance of reaching the playoffs. If they fall short for the 15th year in a row, they will tie the Buffalo Braves/San Diego-Los Angeles Clippers for the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

SportsBetting.com released playoff odds and probabilities for all 30 teams. The Kings have +450 odds of making the playoffs and -770 odds of missing the playoffs. The odds imply an 88.5% chance the Kings will not make the playoffs, according to the website, which set Sacramento’s over/under for regular season wins at 28.5.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24.5) is the only Western Conference team projected to win fewer games. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers (22), New York Knicks (22.5) and Detroit Pistons (23.5) are projected to win fewer games in the Eastern Conference.

SportsBetting.ag lists Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks (+200) as the odds-on favorite to be the first coach fired. Pistons coach Dwane Casey is second at +300 followed by Walton at +500. Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego (+500) and Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford (+500) round out the top five.

Walton’s job security has been the subject of speculation since former general manager Vlade Divac resigned in August. Sources told The Sacramento Bee Walton’s job was safe going into the 2020-21 season, but new general manager Monte McNair might choose to make a change eventually.

James Harden (+350), John Collins (+400) and Ben Simmons (+450) are most likely to be the first player traded, according to the online sportsbook.

SportsBetting.com lists early favorites to lead the NBA in scoring (Harden), assists (Trae Young), rebounds (Andre Drummond), blocks (Rudy Gobert) and steals (Simmons). Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield have 250/1 odds of leading the league in scoring. Fox has 80/1 odds of leading the league in assists and 50/1 odds of leading the league in steals.

Whiteside, who signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Kings, is among the odds-on favorites to lead the NBA in rebounding and blocked shots. He is fourth behind Drummond, Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo with 5/1 odds of leading the league in rebounding. He is third behind Gobert and Anthony Davis with 7/2 odds of leading the league in blocked shots.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Marvin Bagley III and Fox are among the top 20 candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, according to BetOnline.ag. Bagley is tied for the 10th-best odds at 28/1. Fox, who finished third in Most Improved Player voting in 2018-19, is tied for the 14th-best odds at 33/1.